NASS REPUBLIC: Arming Nigerians for self-defense. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, last week, called on the National Assembly (NASS), to enact laws that will permit Nigerians to carry arms in defence of themselves against marauding terrorists.

1. Bearing arms legally

Hon. Gagdi, on April 15, argued that if arms bearing was legalised, the rate at which terrorists kill Nigerians would not be high.

Gagdi, who represents Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, w stated this in an interview with journalists in the State.

He said: “If for instance, those who attacked my people know that the locals also have arms, they won’t come, and even if they do, the casualty will not be this high.”

“But I tell you, if citizens are allowed to carry these arms to protect themselves, all these attacks and killings will end,” he added.

Gagdi’s position is an excellent demonstration of how low the Federal Government has scored in the business of securing lives and property.

More so, his stance aligns with that of most Nigerians who have given up on the capacity of the government to protect them, which further amplifies the everyday frustration of the citizenry.

Nigeria’s gradual descent to a failed State is palpable and the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration must admit that it has failed the Nigerian populace in the area of security.

Similarly, the legislature should take a chunk of the blame as well for not doing enough to hold the executive accountable, and seemingly working in cahoot to downplay the security challenges.

“There has been no time I participated in any collaboration or collusion to ensure that attempt to organise the APC National Convention are blocked. It will be recalled that on December 15, 2021, I made an appeal to the party and the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee members to consider postponing the national convention earlier slated for February. I had warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the Congress would lead to implosion.”

2. Omo-Agege’s governorship ambition

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on April 14, declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat of Delta State.

Omo-Agege made public his intention at a rally held in Warri, a city in the State.

He said: “This opportunity I have brought to Delta Central, I also want to bring that to Delta North and Delta South. I, Ovie Omo-Agege, offer myself for the office of Governor of Delta.”

Omo-Agege’s ambition makes the governorship race in Delta more competitive and engaging.

The Deputy Senate President’s declaration adds to the number of high ranking lawmakers, such as Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, all now angling to govern their respective states.

It would be interesting to see how well Omo-Agege’s fares in the race.

3. The Senate’s ‘rubber stamp’ debate

On April 16, the Senate, denied claims by a former Senate Deputy leader, Senator Abdul Ningi, that the NASS under Buhari was a rubber stamp institution.

The Chairman of the Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, in a statement, in Abuja, denied the claims, saying that Ningi was biased.

“The fact that the 9th Senate is not confrontational or fighting the Executive must not be misconstrued for being a rubber stamp Senate,” Musa said.

Musa’s defence is not surprising, and well within his rights to express. However, allegations of the current NASS being beholden to President Buhari is not new. This is as the institution has been perceived as an extended arm of the Executive where its wishes are met without any thorough scrutiny or opposition where necessary.

While a cordial relationship is encouraged between the arms of government, members of the Nigerian legislature must come to terms with the fact that Nigerians have gotten more discerning to tell when those they have elected into office are shirking in their responsibilities, and threatening the survival of democracy.

Beyond sentiments, therefore, Nigerian lawmakers must defend the principle of separation of powers or risk the tag of a rubber stamp assembly.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement, on 12 March, 2022, to discredit the accusation by a former Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, that he was part of those working to undermine the March 26 national convention of the APC. Kalu represents Abia North Senatorial District. He is the Chief Whip of the Senate.

