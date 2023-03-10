NASS REPUBLIC: As Abaribe scores INEC zero. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The former Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, last week, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) manipulated the scores of candidates at February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

1.Abaribe scores INEC zero



The former Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on March 2, said the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections were flawed, noting that electronic voting will enthrone transparent and credible elections, if adopted.

“I am one of those that believed that the process of the elections was flawed,” Abaribe stated while speaking to Journalists.

“It is such a bloody shame that INEC will manipulate the scores of candidates. It happens because the result sheets are in the hands of INEC officials. We should introduce full electronic voting that it is tamper proof.”

Abaribe’s statement amplifies the outcry over the alleged electoral irregularities seen in the conduct of the presidential election by the INEC. It affirms the controversial status of the election, and adds voice to the call for a proper review of the election results.

Of all, it hits on the need for the INEC to have a holistic upgrade of its operational modalities, especially in ensuring that it keeps to its guideline of uploading election results on its result viewing portal, as stipulated in the Electoral Act, 2022.

2. Doguwa’s trial for electoral violence



Police operatives in Kano State, on March 1, arraigned the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, at the Kano State Magistrate’s Court over his alleged role in the destruction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in the state.

“He (Doguwa) was arrested in connection with a suspected case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire and inciting disturbance,” the State Police spokesman, Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the development, stated.

Doguwa’s alleged involvement in the crime, arrest, and arraignment amount to a shame on his exalted position in the House. And, to his political career, it brews a bad reputation.

His debacle lays bare the culture of political intolerance, and win-at-all cost syndrome which had truncated the growth of Nigeria’s democracy. It is incumbent on the police to ensure a speedy prosecution of violence promoters in the electoral space in order to strengthen the country’s electoral process.

3. Wase’s take on disputed election results



The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, affirmed that it is only the Supreme Court that can overturn the victory of the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wase spoke at plenary on behalf of the APC Federal Lawmakers, while reacting to a lawmaker, who hinted that the opposition might challenge the outcome of the election.

“We are Democrats. We are happy with the turn of things. We thank INEC for a good job that they have done. My brother (referring to a lawmaker) for believing in the process that the only one that can change the narration is the Supreme Court and Appellate Court,” he said.

Wase’s position remains the most civilised, and acceptable way to contest the result of an election. His take aims to encourage parties who are aggrieved with the outcome of the election to explore the constitutional channels rather than instigating unrest in the country.

What worries concerned Nigerians is the fear that aggrieved parties might not get justice given allegations that the judiciary has often come under influence, or manipulations by the executive or moneybags.

