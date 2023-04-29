NASS REPUBLIC: As APC expels Senator Goje. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State expelled the Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Danjuma Goje, over alleged anti-party activities.

Two other stories that dominated affairs within Nigeria’s lawmaking arena were also reviewed.

1. Goje expelled from the APC



On April 18, Senator Goje got expelled by the Gombe State chapter of the APC for allegedly committing 10 offences against the party.

Tanimu Abdullahi, the APC Chairman in Kashere Ward of the state, where Goje comes from, alleged that the Senator committed 10 offences against the party which, among others, include failure to attend the flag-off of the APC’s governorship campaign, and general anti-party activities.

Abdullahi noted that the resolution of the ward to expel him was due to the various petitions on alleged anti-party activities against Goje which had not been favourably answered.

Goje’s expulsion mirrors the internal bickering in the APC, even as the party had won the state’s governorship, and presidential elections.

Indeed, it is a reminder that politics is a contestation for power, and that it is an interest-driven game.

Though Goje has kicked against the expulsion, and dismissed the allegations, his ‘loss’ shows the dynamism of power games and it would be interesting to see how he battles his way back to the party.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Doing things for others and demanding that they pay you back amounts to doing the right things for the wrong reasons – the very definition of heresy. It is said that ‘the most truly generous persons are those who give silently without hope of praise or reward. #emilokanisheresy.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Senate resumes May 2

The Senate, on April 21, disclosed that it had shifted its resumption to May 2.

“This is to inform all distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, April 25 to Tuesday, May 2. All distinguished Senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, May 2 by 10:00 a.m prompt,” the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, revealed in a statement issued in Abuja.

The rescheduling of resumption date may not be unconnected with the underground intrigues and jostling for leadership positions in the forthcoming 10th Senate.

On the whole, it can be argued that the postponement generally reflects the tardiness which has come to define activities at the National Assembly, and why many believe that the lawmakers are acting more selfish than patriotic in their commitment to national goals.

Concenered Nigerians would be eager to see the end of the 9th Senate alleged to have served as errand boys to the Buahri administration.

3. Lawan woos the opposition



Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on April 21, admitted that the APC needs the opposition parties to create stability in the 10th National Assembly.

Lawan stated this after paying homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock villa.

“APC is a united party and the opposition party will simply work with the APC majority for us to have stability because there is no way the opposition will decide who should be the Senate President or who should be the Speaker,” he said.

Lawan’s statement may have provided some insight into how the ruling party, APC, intends to consolidate its dominance in the National Assembly and influence the emergence of a leadership for both houses of legislature.

But will the tactic endure or will the opposition pull a stunt on the ruling party as was witnessed in the power play that enthroned former Senate President, Bukola Saraki?

Only time will tell if the Senate President’s projections would manifest as suggested.

Answer: Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Dogara made the statement on his Twitter page on February 23, 2023. He is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

