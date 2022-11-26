NASS REPUBLIC: As Dogara decries leadership failure in Nigeria. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, harped on the need for effective, and productive political mentorship targeted at breeding good leaders for Nigeria’s development.

We tracked two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), within the week under review.

1. Dogara’s cry over leadership failure

Hon. Dogara, on November 17, decried lack of good leaders capable of changing the fortunes of the country.

“Only true leaders can provide good governance and effective political mentoring for national development and advancement. Our failure in raising true leaders at all levels is staggering,” he stated while delivering a keynote address at the National Mentoring and coaching conference in Abuja.

Dogara’s submission brings home the paradox of Nigeria’s underdevelopment in the face of massive resources at her disposal.

Sad enough, the Nigerian system appears bereft of strong, and workable institutions to harness its enormous potentials. Whereas a considerable number of the present crop of leaders have been mired in corruption and greed, there is the danger of future crop of leaders not doing any better because value re-orientation programmes are in short supply.

Unless the leadership comes to a full realization of these shortcomings, the country may as well continue its experimental journey into the future without a solid foundation for sustainable development.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“We have been talking and giving suggestions on how we could end the insecurity challenges facing the country, but the Head (Senate President, Ahmad Lawan) is hooked to the (presidential) villa. He has been frustrating all moves by us to take drastic measures against the President (Muhammadu Buhari).”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Maren’s outcry

On November 21, a House of Representatives member, representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Solomon Maren, raised the alarm over recent killings by suspected herdsmen in the State.

READ ALSO:NASS REPUBLIC: Tackling secessionist agitations. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

“I’m deeply pained and grieved by the recent spate of wanton killings and destruction of properties by suspected herders in my constituency, this ugly and barbaric killings of innocent, peace-loving and law-abiding citizens is unfortunate, condemnable, censure and of grave concern,” Maren lamented while addressing a press conference at the NASS complex, Abuja.

Maren’s outcry attests to the continuous failure of the security agencies to end the spate of insecurity in the country and heightens the sustained clamour for the nation’s security apparatus to be rejigged, and repositioned to confront the criminal elements.

It is doubtful though how far his outcry will go, given the seeming lack of a coordinated and systematic response to farmer-herder clashes dating back in time.

3. Lawan’s vote for Omo-Agege

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on November 19, argued that Delta State will compete with Lagos State developmental-wise, if the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, was elected Governor of Delta.

Speaking during the flag-off of the APC governorship campaign in Warri, Delta.

Lawan said: “I have been working with him and I can tell you that if you vote him as the governor of Delta in 2023, this State will be competing with Lagos State…”

Lawan’s vote for Omo-Agege is all in line with the political season where contending parties are positioning their candidates for prized positions, and de-marketing opponents as the case may be.

The sad reality though is that most candidates and, indeed, the leading political parties are refusing to stick to issue-based campaigns but focused on primordial interests. It is hoped that the electorates will get more discerning.

Answer: Senator Francis Fadahunsi

Fadahunsi, who is the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, made the statement on August 5, 2022, while speaking to journalists in Abuja over the efforts of Federal Lawmakers to impeach President Buhari.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now