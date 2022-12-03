NASS REPUBLIC: As federal lawmakers investigate travails of air travellers. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Following the continuous accusation of poor treatment meted out to air travellers by airlines, the House of Representatives, last week, mandated its Committee on Human Rights to investigate it.

We tracked two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), within the week under review.

1.Investigating the travails of air travellers

On November 22, the House of Representatives directed its committee on Human Rights to investigate the alleged poor treatment of passengers by private airlines in Nigeria.

The directive came sequel to the adoption of a motion presented by Hon. Simon Karu at the plenary in Abuja.

Karu said: “The passengers have been faced with exorbitant fares while getting poor services for their money. Flight cancellation has an impact on the economic and physical well-being of customers.”

Karu’s statement amplifies the challenges several air travellers had faced in the past months, and mirrors the poor customer relations, and management of some airlines.

With the National Assembly seen more as a mere chart room, it is left to imagination what the outcomes of the committee would taste like, if at all the assignment is pursued diligently.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Governor Wike was angered by the manner in which the vice presidential candidate of the party (Ifeanyi Okowa), was nominated. As it is, some elders in the party have mismanaged the situation. They are using the rift to settle personal issues. This isn’t really good at the moment.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2.Dogara’s revelation

Hon. Dogara, on November 26, while decrying the wave of abuse experienced by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially women and girls in the North-Eastern part of the country, noted a report that indicted government officials.

Dogara called attention to this when he delivered a keynote address titled: ‘The IDP Question as a Stain on Nigeria’s Conscience’ in Abuja.

“Government officials and other authorities in Nigeria raped and sexually abused women and girls displaced by the clashes with Boko Haram. The government neither did anything to defend the displaced women and girls nor ensured that they had access to adequate basic rights and services…,” HRW quoted the former speaker as saying.

Dogara’s address further exposes the failure of both the State Governments in the North-East, and the Federal Government in checkmating the activities of those deployed, and employed to oversee the affairs of the IDPs.

The flagrant abuse of human rights only goes to worsen the country’s already battered image. It, therefore, would spell further doom if the government fails to investigate, name, shame, and bring to book the officials inflicting both physical and psychological pains on society’s vulnerables.

3.Gbajabiamila on Tinubu’s detractors

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on November 26, berated those doubting the actual age of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, in Lagos, Gbajabiamila said: “They will ask you how old he is. Tell them he is the age his mother said he is. And if they are in doubt of his age, tell them to go and meet his mother to reconfirm.”

The Speaker’s response appears to deride the sensibilities of Nigerians who are seeking transparency in the conduct of politicians.

No doubt, this is the season of rhetorics aimed at defending party choices and individuals. Gbajabiamila must, however, acknowledge that anyone who thrusts himself forward for a political office must face public scrutiny, and Tinubu cannot be an exception.

Answer: Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf

Yusuf, who represents Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu constituency of Kogi State, made the statement on August 31, 2022. The PDP has been enveloped in crisis sequel to the conduct of its presidential primary election in May.

