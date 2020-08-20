NASS REPUBLIC: As Gbajabiamila and co confront thieving govt agencies. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Gbaja’s irritation

On August 13, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, voiced concerns of the lower house over alleged financial misconduct of revenue generating agencies of government and government-owned companies.

His irritation showed while speaking at the commencement of an interactive session on the 2021 to 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper submitted to the parliament by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Among others, he said:

“There has thus far been a consistent failure to adhere to the revenue remittance agreements to which many of these agencies have committed. We have credible reports that these desperately needed funds have in many cases, been diverted to finance unnecessary trivialities.”

The issues raised, no doubt, are one of national interest. It calls to question the performance of the policy on Single Treasury Account (TSA) which had been instituted by government to rein in supposed abuses by heads of MDAs who had long been stealing government revenue through multiplicity of accounts held in several banks.

Are Nigerians to believe, given Gbaja’s interrogations, that the TSA policy is floundering and or underperforming? Perhaps, yes, as the Speaker talks about ‘credible reports.’

However, Gbajabiamila must appreciate that those who go to equity must come with clean hands. Many critics believe that the ￼opaqueness, which he accuses the MDAs of, is a commodity in very short supply at the National Assembly. Gbaja will need to work extra hard to convince the many doubting Thomases that the claim is untrue.

Without stretching any imaginations, does the controversy surrounding the decision to invest billions of Naira on imported vehicles, for each member of the House, not qualify as financing an ‘unnecessary triviality?’

All said, and in the spirit of transparency, Nigerians eagerly await the House inquisition detailing the following:

1. Agencies and companies involved in the alleged act

2. Details of the financial wrongs

3. And, appropriate recommendations going forward

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said,

“If we say we believe in JAMB, then, there is no cause for setting up a Post-UTME test. It amounts to stress and unnecessary financial requests?”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

Talking innovation

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Uche Ekwunife, on August 10, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to pay attention to the development of science and technology.

She made the call while leading other committee members to a familiarization visit to the South-East Zonal headquarters of National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Nnewi, Anambra State.

Ekwunife had said: “President Buhari as father of the nation should give the necessary attention needed in the development of science and technology as the only critical approach to move the economy forward.”

The potentials inherent in the field of science and technology are, no doubt, limitless. Ekwunife’s call is a timely reminder to grow the country into a knowledge economy.

Suffice it that technology and innovation breed efficiency, effectiveness and cost optimization.

Will the Buhari administration commit more to the development and growth of the innovation industry? What manner of legislations are there to assist innovators to patent their innovations? And, how is the government supporting research institutes to commercialize their products?

Beyond paying lip service to these issues, Nigerians would like to see deliberate and strategic steps taken to build and leverage a knowledge economy.

Corruption in FIRO

On August 11, the Senate Committee on Science and Technology disclosed that it had commenced investigation into the budgetary expenditure of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, (FIRO), Lagos.

The FIRO is being probed over the procurement of an integrated Cassava Processing Plant in Nkalagu, Ebonyi State. The Committee moved to probe the institute when it pointed out an alleged discrepancy in the N60m expenditure in the budgetary allocation for the procurement of the cassava plant project.

Angered with the discrepancy, Ekwunife berated the acting DG and said: “This your submission is deceitful. We are setting up an ad hoc committee to be chaired by Senator Obinna Ogba. You will give us all the details of the project, the date of the award from beginning, how much has been paid and the balance.”

The importance of the oversight functions of lawmakers can never be overemphasized, and it is good to see democracy at work. As has been argued severally, it would, indeed, be more beneficial to see the systems evolve such that attempts at stealing from public coffers can be nipped in the bud rather than fighting fire.

While Nigeria awaits the outcome of the FIRO probe, it is hoped that the Committee’s findings will not just go the way of others and gather dust in the file cabinets.

Answer: Ahmad Lawan

The Senate President made the statement in November 2017 when he was the Senate Leader. He made it while speaking on the motion to ban the compulsory Post-UTME examination for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

