NASS REPUBLIC: As Lawan admits to worsening insecurity. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, last week, admitted that the security situation in some parts of the country was worsening.

1. As Lawan admits to worsening insecurity



On May 3, Senator Lawan agreed that security situation had deteriorated in some parts of the country, while calling on security agencies to act accordingly.

Lawan stated this after the Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, drew the attention of the Senate to attacks by bandits in some communities in Plateau State.

He blamed the worsening insecurity on lack of resources saying, “let me remark here that the security agencies should ensure that we maintain security in areas that appear to be flashpoints. I agree with you that recently, the security situation in some parts of the country has started to deteriorate.”

Lawan’s admittance sheds light on the collective failure of the state, led by Muhammadu Buhari administration, to keep Nigeria safe.

By extension, the Lawan-led National Assembly takes a share of the blame by failing to task the government sufficiently enough in the area of fulfilling its responsibility to protect lives, and property.

His statement calls for a probe into the huge sums of money budgeted for security in the last eight years while setting an agenda for the incoming Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“As a politician, I want to believe that every man is a political animal. And he could be subjected to one disposition, or the other. The issue of temperament is about perception. What someone may perceive as high temperament, another will perceive otherwise.”

Two other stories

2. Wave of expulsions in APC



On May 2, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State expelled the Senator representing Gombe South Senatorial District, Bulus Amos, and the Federal Lawmaker representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yunusa Abubakar, over alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 General Elections.

The announcement of the expulsion of both lawmakers was contained in a press statement by the Chairman of the Bambam ward in Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Muhammad Kaka.

Kaka noted: “We held elections in our ward during the just concluded general elections and we have Senator Amos from our ward who didn’t come out to partake in our political activities.”

In expelling Abubakar, the APC secretary in Lubo/Kinafa/Difa ward of Yamaltu/Deba LGA, Sama’ila Aliyu, said: “For all he said, and his inability to come and defend himself in the spirit of fair hearing, and justice, it is clear that he engaged in anti-party, and we all saw it.”

The wave of expulsions in the APC depict the systematic battles for control of party structures which have become a common feature on Nigeria’s political landscape.

The internal struggles, therefore, reflect the popular saying that politics is an interest-driven game. The jostling will not cease until a group seizes control of party structures, while losers bid their time for another round of battles.

It would be great to see how the political games play out in Gombe.

3. Call to clean voters’ register



On May 4, the House of Representatives asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clean up the voter’s register by removing names of dead people.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion presented by the lawmaker representing Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopa-muro Federal Constituency of Kogi State, Leke Abejide, at the plenary.

“Even the name of my own deceased father who passed on long ago was still on display on the board. Apart from dead voters, there are millions of fictitious voters who do not exist anywhere on this planet earth, but have their names on INEC registered voters,” Abejide said.

Abejide’s observation highlights the often-repeated inefficiencies in INEC. It shows process failures which have, either been deliberately instituted or allowed to fester by workers who give no hoot about performance.

All told, this is about the failure of leadership and the House must learn to bark and bite. The resolutions will amount to nothing except the INEC leadership is held to account.

Answer: Alhassan Doguwa

Doguwa made the statement on May 4, 2023. He is the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives.

