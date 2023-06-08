NASS REPUBLIC: As Shekarau calls for unicameral legislature. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, last week, said having two chambers in the National Assembly was not necessary.

We tracked two other stories from the National Assembly within the week under review.

1. Shekarau’s call



Senator Shekarau, on June 1, stated that the two chambers of the National Assembly were costing the country a lot, and hence called for a drastic reduction in the number of federal lawmakers.

Shekarau made the call during an interview on Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

He said: “Left to me, we don’t need to have the two chambers, the two houses. It’s costing the country. I agree, a democracy means getting as many involved as possible, but the way it is going on now, it’s almost 500 legislators nationwide; I don’t think we really need this much at the moment.”

Shekarau’s call for a unicameral legislature reaffirms the need to trim down the cost of governance in the country.

His concern raises questions on the actual benefits the country had derived from running two legislative chambers since its return to democracy.

If anything, it strengthens the call for a revisit of the overlooked Oronsaye-led Committee 300-page report which proposed several ways in which Nigeria can reduce its cost of governance.

Will new president, Tinubu, initiate action towards effecting a constitutional overthrow of the old order? Will he dust up the Oronsaye report and cause a socio-economic revolution? It may be early days to judge.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“At the same time, discard ethnic, geographical, religious, or political bias that could hinder our collective efforts in this representation. As we look forward to formulating impactful policies for the growth of our nation, I implore us all to bear in mind that all back home will see the results of our stay at the Assembly, thus the need to come together to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. ‘Begging’ to be consulted



The House of Representatives, on June 1, asked the Federal Government to consult the National Assembly on critical areas in which additional revenue from the proposed subsidy removal would be channelled for economic development.

“That the Federal Government should as a matter of urgency, liaise with the National Assembly to fashion critical areas of economic development, where the additional revenue from the proposed subsidy removal will be appropriately utilised,” the House recommended, among others.

The call by lawmakers is in tandem with democratic norms which require the three arms of government to work with synergy in the pursuit of common national goals.

However, the tendency for the executive arm to hurry into action on policy measures speak to a disconnect in the system. Indeed, it is a reminder of how beholden or subservient the other arms of government had become to the executive.

A quick glimpse would suggest that a Tinubu presidency may not deviate from current practice where the legislature had become a rubber stamp institution, ready and willing ready to lend itself to manipulations.

It may safe to posit that the new assembly will do little to assert itself.

3. Kalu, Abbas’ jostle for power



On June 1, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, an aspirant for the Deputy Speakership position in the House of Representatives, revealed that he, and his running mate, Tajudeen Abbas, who is aspiring for the Speakership position, are enduring sleepless nights lobbying for support from members.

Kalu said this while fielding questions from Journalists after he, and Abbas visited President Tinubu at the Aso Rock villa.

“This man (Abbas) has not slept for days. I have not slept. We have been going around trying to make sure that, granted that the party has given us the platform, is not conceding that it is sufficient for us to go to bed and sleep. We are lobbying these members and begging them (to) come over to our direction…” he said.

Kalu’s tale provides insight into the power play and intrigues that shape Nigerian politics. It is a clear message to keen political watchers that power is not served a la carte!

Nigerians wait eagerly to see how the jostle for positions would play out, given endorsements by the ruling APC and the likely resistance by a collective of opposition parties.

Answer: Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Doguwa made the statement on April 30, 2022, in a letter he sent to inform the House of Representatives-elect of his interest to become the Speaker of the House. He represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.

