NASS REPUBLIC: As Tinubu and co match on kidnappers. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Senate, on July 14, took an important step at stemming the tide of kidnapping in Nigeria. It passed a bill, sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which increased the penalty for kidnapping from 10 years to life imprisonment.

The bill is an amendment to the Criminal Code, operational in 16 Southern States of the country. Its adoption was sequel to a report presented by the Senate Committee Chairman on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, for an Act to amend the Criminal Code Act Cap, C38 Laws of the Nigeria 2004.

Tinubu’s bill, though viewed as harsh by some, has also been regarded as a critical initiative in the battle to contain the nagging issue of kidnapping.

The bill couldn’t have come at a better time. Statistics show that kidnapping has become, unfortunately, a thriving business in the country.

According to a report from SB Morgen, a Nigerian consulting firm, with data got from different open sources, including the Council’s Nigeria Security Tracker, between 2011 and 2020, over $18 million had been paid in kidnapping ransom.

The inhuman scourge is one that must be addressed and this is why Oluremi Tinubu and her colleagues in the Senate get a part on the back for initiating some action.

Will this important piece of legislation, when it becomes law, put a stop to kidnapping in Nigeria? Perhaps, not.

However, the nation must continue to speak in unmistakable terms that it would not allow the country to return to a primitive state.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said,

“When he (Goodluck Jonathan) came, he rode on the sentiment of being a minority. What have the minorities of Nigeria have to show in the last four years? Don’t be deceived again. All of us have been deceived before when we were persuaded that we needed to have this personality in government for some reasons.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

Arrogance in high places

On July 15, the Senate proposed a punitive measure of a four-month ban for Very Important Persons (VIPs) who violate COVID-19 protocols at the nation’s airports.

This was contained in a letter by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Adeyemi wrote: “Honourable Minister, it has been brought to my attention that some highly placed individuals who ought to adhere completely to the guidelines put in place by your good office have been found wanting…these individuals have shown unwillingness to comply with set down rules and guidelines for the safety of all Nigerians.”

Adeyemi’s note had been premised on reports that between July 11 and 14, a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdullaziz Yari, and incumbent governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, had reportedly assaulted officers enforcing the COVID-19 protocols at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport respectively.

The reported misconduct of these helmsmen is unacceptable and Adeyemi committee’s proposed punitive measure is a welcome development.

The National Assembly, as constituted, must ensure, through its oversight functions, that the country’s laws are not trampled upon by those who should lead by example.

The arrogance of a few who believe that they hold the reins of power must be condemned in the strictest terms.

At this time, therefore, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, must be given all the needed backing by lawmakers to defend and protect the actions of his operatives who are being intimidated or blackmailed by some so-called big men.

Nigerians are craving for action.

Lawan’s unceasing cries

Lately, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has been talking tough on the security challenges confronting the country. On July 14, he stated that the National Assembly would engage security agencies to find solutions to killings in Kaduna South, Kaduna State.

Read also: NASS REPUBLIC: Lawan’s unnecessary rigmarole on security chiefs. Two other stories and a quote to remember

Lawan said: “It has become a very serious matter that many people are being killed. The situation is very embarrassing and I’m pleading with the National Assembly to request the Federal Government to send the police and army to protect the lives of my people and their property.”

The situation in Kaduna South is no longer worrisome, but pitiable.

On July 20, it was reported that suspected herdsmen had killed ten people in Gora Gan community, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. And, this was barely 24 hours after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen invaded Kukum Daji community in Kaura Local Government Area of the State, killing 20 people.

Besides, 22 people had earlier been killed, on July 12, in similar attacks on Kigudu and Chibob villages, also in Zango Kataf LGA.

Lawan’s sustained call to scale up security in the region is commendable. Having no control over the means of coercion, he and his colleagues cannot but continue to pile pressure on the executive to do the needful.

Senate’s oversight functions must also be relentless as the nation has committed so much in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Only when erring public servants, including high ranking military officers, are brought to book can the Buhari-led administration proudly say that it is pursuing accountability with all vigour.

Answer: Aminu Tambuwal

Then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, made the statement in 2014. It was his reaction to the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s November 11, 2014, declaration to seek re-election for a second term in office.

By John Chukwu…

