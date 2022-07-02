NASS REPUBLIC: Concerns over assault on traditional rulers. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The House of Representatives, last week, could not hide its disappointment over the assault on the traditional institution occasioned by continuous kidnapping, and killing of its leaders across the country.

We selected two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS) for your reading delight.

1. Assault on traditional rulers

On June 22, the House adopted a motion of urgent national importance on the spate of kidnapping of traditional rulers, as sponsored by Hon. Solomon Maren.

In his lead debate, Maren, stated that dozens of bandits invaded the Panya community, Plateau State, and abducted the district head of the community, Aminu Dalwang, after shooting sporadically. He noted that the abduction was the latest in the series of abductions targeted at traditional rulers, even clergymen.

“The House is also concerned that bandits are usually having a field day in carrying out and in perpetuating this heinous activity without any form of resistance,” Maren said.

Maren’s motion has to go beyond the terrain of mere debates. The House needs to do more, especially as the challenge of insecurity has become a growing sore affecting citizens across every strata.

What may be required, therefore, are not only enduring legislations to empower traditional rulers, as first line of defense against insecurity, but measures to constantly hold the executive arm of government fully accountable.

Will Nigerian lawmakers do the needful? The answer remains within the confines of time.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“The best does not necessarily go through zoning. Sometimes, you can also get it by not going through that means. There is also no place that says that you cannot also get the best through zoning. Our laws are made to suit certain situations, and I think that at the time our party made those decisions when we were exiting from the military, it was necessary at that time. Today they, at the place we find ourselves, must necessarily go for getting the best for us.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Disrespecting NASS resolutions

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, on June 22, decried Federal Government’s neglect of its resolutions, especially on the security issues experienced across the country.

Wase made his lamentation public during the House’s deliberation on the alarming rate of insecurity in the country.

Read also:NASS REPUBLIC: Breaking APC, PDP dominance. Two other talking points, and a quote to remember

“I am sincerely pained that after the resolutions of the House urging these peace agencies to put out formation in some of these areas so that we will be able to stop these unpleasant situations, till this moment nothing has happened. It shows that the resolutions of the House are not taking any effect on all these unpleasant killings and kidnappings. If the resolutions of the House had been taken seriously, by now all these would have stopped,” he said, among others.

Wase’s discomfort is well-understood, but not surprising. Insinuations are common that this ugly trend thrives because the lawmakers have serially compromised and lost the respect they enjoy as an independent arm of government.

The Deputy Speaker must embrace the reality that the situation cannot change unless he and his colleagues assert themselves, and change their approach to dealing with the Executive.

3. Ali-Wudil’s help to indigent students

On June 19, Hon. Muhammad Ali-Wudil, who represents Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency, Kano State, disbursed N31 million to 2, 496 indigent students to enable them register for the National Examination Council (NECO) exams.

The disbursement of the funds took place at Wudil, headquarters of Wudil Local Government Area of the State.

“After they were not able to pass the qualifying examination, we decided to commit their parents and guardians to provide N10, 000 out of the N23, 000 registration fees,” Ali-Wudil said.

“We, therefore, provided N13, 000 to each of the students to enable them to purchase the form for the NECO exam.”

Ali-Wudil’s act is lofty, and should be emulated by fellow NASS members. His philanthropic gesture works to encourage educational growth in his constituency, and State at large.

As insecurity sweeps across most States in the North, the lawmaker’s act would help engage the students, and take them away from the grasp of criminal elements who reportedly lure idle youths into their criminal activities.

Answer: Senator Enyinnnaya Abaribe

Abaribe made the statement on May 1, 2022, while clarifying the confusion generated over zoning arrangement within the State’s chapter of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Abaribe represents Abia South at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now