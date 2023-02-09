NASS REPUBLIC: Did Emefiele deceive Buhari on Naira redesign? Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, last week, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari was deceived into approving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesign policy.

1. Did Emefiele deceive Buhari on Naira redesign?



On January 30, Hon. Doguwa, in reaffirming his opposition to the Naira redesign policy, asserted that President Buhari would not have approved of the policy initiated by the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, if he had adequate knowledge of the implications for Nigerians.

“Perhaps when the President is presented with a misleading briefing that is not quite express to even understand the implications therein, then, definitely, the President is bound to act in the wrong direction. That is my suspicion and that is my own understanding,” the Majority Leader said.

Doguwa’s assertion makes more pronounced the unrest in the APC camp over the Naira redesign. The insinuation that most APC henchmen are opposed to the policy because it allegedly tampers with its plan of vote-buying during the elections is rife.

Coincidentally, checkmating vote-buying was one of the primary reasons Buhari gave for approving the Naira redesign.

While the suffering faced by Nigerians because of the policy is regretted, Doguwa cannot simply conclude that Emefiele deceived the President into giving approval to it.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“When I was the State Governor, I didn’t wait, complain or blame anybody. I used my security votes to fight crime. I even created the Bakassi Vigilante in Abia to augment the activities of the Police and other security agencies in the state to fight crime. I also ensured that their activities were restricted to fighting crime and not to meddle in domestic or communal disputes.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Again, Dogara kicks against APC’s same faith ticket



The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on January 29, reiterated his opposition to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in Jos, Plateau State, Dogara said:

“Thanks to the leadership of CAN for long taking a stand against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC mainly because it is capable of polarising our politics along religious line.

While fears of polarization of the country along religious lines is real, it must be said Dogara’s continuous opposition to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a clear indication that politics is an interest-driven game.

Though some critics have tagged Dogara’s opposition as a product of bitterness, there is no doubt that the reason for switching camp is to chase after personal political goals, and less of any attempt to unite Christians. If anything, he desires the Christain ‘numbers’ to pursue his dreams.

3.Nnamani’s explanation on support for Tinubu



On January 30, suspended Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chimaroke Nnamani, said he decided to support the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, because his party – PDP – disregarded its constitution and robbed the South of the opportunity to run for the Presidency.

“Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness,” Nnamani said.

His opposition simply deepens the fact that politics remains an interest-driven game, and hence, people are bound to swing to the direction that favours them.

It will be interesting to see how Nnamani’s tussle with the PDP goes further.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement on August 16, 2022, during his mid-term constituency report tour and town hall meetings in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State. He is the Chief Whip of the Senate.

