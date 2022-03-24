NASS REPUBLIC: Endorsing Tinubu for presidency. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate and House of Representatives, on March 16, unanimously endorsed the presidential ambition of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

We picked two other interesting stories from the National Assembly for your reading delight.

1, Endorsing Tinubu’s ambition

Tinubu’s attempt to mobilize support for his presidential ambition got a boost on March, 16 when he visited with the lawmakers in Abuja. After addressing them, the House leader, Alhassan Doguwa, asked his colleagues if they wished to support Tinubu. The lawmakers overwhelmingly shouted ‘Yes’.

“You are here preaching to the already converted because of the numerous contributions you have made to the development of Nigeria. You are the only one we know and will support,” Doguwa said.

The instant endorsement Tinubu got from the lawmakers is not surprising. Being an APC Chieftain, and one whose wide political network, and influence have helped many of them to power, it was a no brainer to expect an endorsement of his ambition.

Unarguably, an endorsement does not translate into instant victory at the polls. Even more interesting is the notoriety of the average Nigerian politician to speak from both sides of the mouth, and act in grand deceit.

With the presidential primaries due in a few months, Nigerians eagerly await the outcome of the massive ‘yes’ votes Tinubu garnered in his networking efforts.

NASS MEMORY LANE

who said;

“I told Mr. President that sometime ago, the EFCC claimed that they recovered the sum of N5.9 billion from my account, which the court found out to be untrue. In other words, they were biased and they prejudged me. On that basis, the court ruled and ordered that they should not further interrogate and harass me. This has also not been obeyed.”

Two other stories

2, Jobs for first-class graduates

On March 16, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Ministry of Education to work closely with other relevant government agencies in order to grant automatic employment to First-Class graduates from tertiary institutions in the country.

READ ALSO: NASS REPUBLIC: Senate’s bold rejection of Buhari’s move. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The House’s position was sequel to the adoption of a motion presented by Hon. Emeka Chinedu Martins, at the plenary.

“The growing rate at which employable first-class graduates in Nigeria are unable to secure jobs, thus forcing them to leave the /country and become assets to other countries that offer employment, is alarming,” Martins said, among others.

The issue at hand cannot be separated from the growing rate of unemployment in the country. This, therefore, calls for a more systematic response by the Nigerian government.

The clamour by legislators for a special recognition to be accorded first class graduates in the labour market can only go far if there is an appropriate legislation supporting it.

The seeming noise-making must be backed by action.

3, Digitising learning

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on March 18, called for the digitisation of learning to guarantee uninterrupted learning process in schools across the country.

Gbajabiamila made the call while speaking at the launch of “Back to School Jump Start Project,” in Lagos State.

Represented by Hon. Ademorin Kuye, he said: “Thus, the Jump Start Project is designed to mitigate the disadvantages caused by the lack of digital infrastructure in public schools, as well as ensure that there are no breaks in teaching and learning in the event of future pandemics.”

Lack of basic digital infrastructure has, for years, frustrated learning in the country. The coming of the COVID-19 pandemic expressly exposed the yawning gap this creates in the education system.

Though some private schools can boast of digital infrastructure that enhances their learning process, the situation in public schools is lamentable, to say the least.

Gbajabiamila is encouraged to see that the goal of the project is not defeated. And, it would not be out-of-place for him to deploy the privileges of his office to tackle the issue nationwide.

Senator Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha made the statement when he went to beg President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on February 3, 2022, to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), from harassing him. He represents Imo West Senatorial District at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now