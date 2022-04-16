NASS REPUBLIC: Gaps in war against terror. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The House of Representatives, last week, directed its Committee on National Security and Intelligence to “investigate the operational and co-operational lapses by Nigerian intelligence agencies, which has led to the dearth of adequate intelligence.”

We picked two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), for your reading pleasure.

1. Gaps in intelligence gathering

On April 7, during plenary, the House adopted a motion moved by Hon. Dennis Idahosa to investigate why there are lapses in intelligence gathering among security agencies which have contributed to the spate of insecurity, especially in the Northern part of the country.

Idahosa argued that the lack of professional handling of sensitive intelligence had “led to colossal loss of lives and property across the country, particularly in the North-East and North-West geopolitical zones.”

Read also: NASS REPUBLIC: Again, a call to arms. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

That lapses in intelligence gathering have been a major set back in the fight against terrorism is a no brainer. Sadly, this issue seems not to be receiving the attention that it deserves.

This is why, beyond calling for a thorough investigation into why intelligence gathering is rated below par, conversations on Idahosa’s motion must be given a sense of urgency.

It is hoped, therefore, that the House committee comes back with its report, within the eight-week deadline given, for further deliberations by the larger assembly.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“The House is concerned that agricultural activities, production and its overall development in the country have been adversely affected by insurgency and banditry activities, especially in the northern parts, where bandits have taken over farmlands – cultivated farmlands – and agricultural produce are burnt and destroyed. Farmers have stopped going to their farmlands for fear of being killed or kidnapped and in some other instances. Farmers are taxed by bandits to access their farmlands.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Zoning presidency to South-East

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on April 8, called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East region.

Okorocha, who is a presidential aspirant under the APC, speaking in an interview in Abuja said, among others:

“APC presidential ticket should go to South for equity, justice and fairness and to give everyone a sense of belonging. Secondly, even in the South, there is a need for micro-zoning…They should look at the South-East…to complete this long awaited cycle for justice and peace.”

Okorocha’s call is in sync with the prolonged call for a President of South-East extraction which aims to address the highly perceived alienation of the region in the Nigerian political equation.

While his advocacy cannot be overlooked, the Senator, including other presidential aspirants, groups and individuals who share his idea, must come to terms with the fact that power is not given but taken.

Horse trading is the name of the game. Okorocha and his likes should strategize to negotiate the presidency rather than sit back and hope for it to drop on their laps.

3. Again, Senate tasks Buhari

The Senate, on April 5, re-echoed the call for President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare total war on terrorists.

Senate’s concern came on the heels of the latest killings in Niger State by bandits which prompted residents of Guni town to flee in a boat that capsized killing about 20 persons.

“The incident comes amid attacks by gunmen across communities in Niger State, which has resulted in killings, abductions, and displacement of scores of residents,” Senator Sani Musa noted, among others.

The repeated calls on Buhari to declare a total war on terrorists look not to have yielded positive outcomes. On the contrary, the security challenges have festered with the country leaning towards the status of a failed state.

Beyond Buhari’s poor outing in the area of security management, the Senate must share in the blame for its various prevarication which bother on blind loyalty to the president and failing to hold him fully accountable to the Nigerian people.

Senate’s motions without movement are indefensible!

Answer: Hon. Sani Bala

Bala made the statement, on December 16, while calling on the Federal Government to rise to the security challenge which has made farmers to flee their farms, and frustrated the agricultural sector.

He represents Tsanyawa/Kunchi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now