NASS REPUBLIC: Insisting on Buhari’s impeachment. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, expressed optimism of members impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari next month.

1. Impeaching Buhari

Senator Fadahunsi, on August 5, asserted that his legislative colleagues at the Red Chamber of the NASS were ready to impeach the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, if he ever tries to block them from impeaching Buhari.

“We will first impeach anyone who says we will not impeach Buhari. If anybody tries to block us here, whether the Senate President or anyone in the Senate, we will remove the person. Mr. President is finding it difficult to sack his non-performing security chiefs, while those terrorising the nation are not being arrested,” he stated in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Fadahunsi’s explicit threat provides insight into how opposition Federal Lawmakers are plotting to leverage the waning popularity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to their advantage.

While they ride the opportunistic wave, it is clear that they do not have the numbers to effect a change, which is even more unlikely because of the long-drawn processes that must attend the removal of President Buhari.

It would be super interesting to see how Fadahunsi, and his colleagues, walk this tight rope.

“The House is aware that my constituency has been part of the areas grossly affected by these mayhems and crimes. The House is aware also that, on June 24, 2022, Boko Haram attacked Butuku Hyambula, a village in my constituency and five persons were gruesomely killed in cold blood around 4pm, also sending away the villagers out of their homes, setting houses ablaze.”

Two other stories

2. Economy reeling in pains

On August 3, Senate President, Lawan, affirmed that security challenges were to some extent affecting Nigeria’s economy.

“We have problems with our economy to some extent because of insecurity. No foreign direct investment or not as much as we would ordinarily attract to our country,” he said while speaking at the opening of a closed-door meeting held at the Senate.

Lawan merely restates the obvious. It is no-brainer to assert that investors runaway from a State that is unstable and insecure. And, this directly impacts the economic progress of any given nation.

For instance, Nigeria’s agricultural sector has taken a huge blow as bandits run riot in most parts of the north while the its oil industry has seen various divestments due largely to pipeline sabotage and criminality.

What is expected of Lawan is not to pamper the dire security situation under the canopy of political sentiments, and party affiliation. He should know that the safety, and economic progress of Nigerians supersede them all.

3. Making Ajaokuta Steel Mill work

On August 5, the House of Representatives’ Committee on Steel called on relevant Ministries and Agencies of the Federal Government to ensure that the Ajaokuta Steel Mill, in Kogi State, becomes operational again.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abdullahi Halims, made the call while leading members on an oversight visit to the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Abuja.

Halims noted that reviving the steel mill would help create employment for youths, and address insecurity rising from unemployment.

Yes, Halims is right. Employment opportunities remain one of the easy ways of fixing the economy, and getting youths off the grasp of terrorists, or bandits who would want to lure them into their criminal activities.

Halims’ Committee should not only keep a close tab to see that the steel mill becomes fully operational, but also push for the revival of similar industries that are comatose.

Answer: Hon. Zakaria Nyampa

Nyampa made the statement, on June 29, 2022, while calling on Nigerian Army to reinforce security in his Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency of Adamawa State.

