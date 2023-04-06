NASS REPUBLIC: Kalu on clamour for interim govt. One other story and a quote to remember

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, last week, warned Nigerians against fanning the embers of interim government.

1. Kalu’s warning against interim government

On March 31, Kalu declared that it was unlawful, and unconstitutional for Nigerians to discuss interim government, or call for the military to take over power.

“Nigerians should understand that it is unlawful and unconstitutional to discuss interim government or call for the military to take over power. It is important we guard our utterances no matter how aggrieved we may be about certain issues,” Kalu stated on his verified Facebook page.

Kalu’s piece of advice adds to the growing conversation around rumored plans to install an interim government in the wake of the discredited presidential poll.

His take, understandably, tallies with that of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which sets out to criminalise anyone found beating the drums of war.

Needless to add that the debate has centred mostly on the unconstitutionality of the idea.

However, it must be acknowledged that the loud cries have hardly accommodated the need to hurry up the judicial processes that would help legitimize Tinubu’s win or provide another course of action to deepen the country’s democratic journey.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Today everything is different. What we see is hopelessness, a situation whereby our children, brothers and sisters would be kidnapped along Kaduna road and nothing is happening. Today, people are being butchered as if they’re ordinary fowls. That’s very bad. We can’t even enter our farms.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

2. Choosing a Senate President

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, on March 31, stated that fairness, justice and equity should not be ignored in electing the next Senate President.

Ndume, who stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise TV, argued that tribe, and religion should not be used as criteria for who will occupy the position.

“…This is politics. It’s all about interest, but fairness, justice, and equity should not be ignored. These are the things I really want my colleagues to consider in choosing, besides, we need to stand for what is right, and our Nigeria first. But, if you start talking about tribe, and religion, then you are missing it,” he said.

Ndume’s statement is a no-brainer as fairness, justice and equity, in all sane climes, serve as the tripod upon which to build any great nation.

However, his preachments betray his inner aspirations. Ndume, having indicated interest in contesting for the office, is naturally expected to lobby against choice of primordial sentiments in the choice of leaders.

So, Ndume’s disposition is a clear reminder that politics is an interest-driven game. The average Nigerian politician is wont to speak from both sides of the mouth. It would be interesting to see how long Ndume is able to hold on to his new found principle.

Answer: Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Elumelu stated this, on October 10, 2022, when he spoke at the presidential campaign flag off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. Elumelu is the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives.

