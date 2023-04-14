NASS REPUBLIC: Ndume’s characterization of ‘old politicians’. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, last week, affirmed that Nigerian youths were tired, and fed up with old politicians.

1. Ndume’s characterization of the old



On April 2, Senator Ndume stated that the outstanding performance of Peter Obi, and the Labour Party (LP) at the immediate past general elections significantly tell that Nigerian youths were tired of old politicians, especially the existing political structure.

“I think the signs are out there…the youths are getting tired of old politicians who have been in the corridors of power since their 30s,” Ndume said when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

His characterization of old brigade politicians adds to the national debate on what has become of Nigeria’s leadership woes since independence.

But what has age got to do with it really? Has the country not seen several cases of supposedly younger people mismanaging leadership positions? This is the crux of the matter!

The former Senate leader’s statement should, therefore, serve as a clarion call on persons who have been put in positions of authority to deliver competently, with high integrity and national interest at heart.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“I also advise that the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should consider forming a government of national unity. Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua formed a national unity by accommodating other opposition parties and it worked. It would also be great to consider the Civil Society Organizations when forming the government as they have continued to play a vital role in the unity and progress of the nation.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Reps’ plan to delay doctors’ licences



The House of Representatives, on April 6, debated an amendment bill that would delay granting full licenses to medical or dental professionals trained in the country until after they had worked, for at least five years.

The bill scaled second reading during plenary presided by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Abiodun-sponsored bill, obviously, attempts to fight the brain drain weakening Nigeria’s medical system. As expected, the move is already being opposed by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), and other aligned medical bodies.

READ ALSO:NASS REPUBLIC: Kalu on clamour for interim govt. One other story and a quote to remember

However, beyond towing this tough path, the lawmakers must remember that it makes no sense to put the cart before the Horse.

It would seem a better approach, indeed, to improve the general operating environment of the health ecosystem to curtail the massive migration to foreign countries than the arm twisting that is currently being observed.

3. On Nigeria’s creative industry



The House of Representatives, on April 6, appealed to the Federal Government to initiate, and implement specific policies that would strengthen the capacity of Nigeria’s creative industry to generate revenue.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Shina Peller, at plenary, in Abuja.

The resolution, no doubt, stems from the place of maximising the economic potential of Nigeria’s creative industry.

Perhaps, nothing much to add as it amounts to restating the obvious. This is especially so as Nigerian artistes have seized the global entertainment space, with collaborations never before seen.

Will the Nigeria government become deliberate and harness these immense opportunities? The answers may not lie with an administration that is on its way out but in an unpredictable future dominated by a leadership crisis.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement on March 31, 2023. He is the current Chief Whip in the Red Chambers, and represents Abia North Senatorial District.

