NASS REPUBLIC: Ndume’s daredevil proposal for salary cuts. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, last week, admonished the Federal Government to slash the salaries of National Assembly (NASS)members by 50 per cent, and channel the funds to settling the financial needs of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

We tracked two other stories from the NASS within the week under review.

1. Ndume’s daredevil proposal

In reaction to the controversies raised by the payment of half salaries to lecturers, for the month of October after their 8 months industrial action, Senator Ndume, on November 10, advised the Federal Government to cut the recurrent expenditures of the Federal Lawmakers to settle ASUU.

Ndume, speaking in Maiduguri, Borno State capital said: “Even if it means that the National Assembly will reduce sitting allowances, or be paid on casual allowances basis whenever they sit at the Lower and Upper chambers, by cutting the recurrent expenditures in the budget of the Federal Lawmakers to settle the ASUU arrears…”

“If you can spend N8.3 trillion on public servants, why don’t you spend N1 trillion in public universities.”

Known for being outspoken, Ndume’s recipe is a reminder of the many ills confronting the education sector, and government’s inability or refusal to think out-of-the-box.

While the educator sector sits in coma, it has become increasingly clear that government’s underfunding is an indication of the premium it places on the knowledge industry.

Ndume’s persuasive arguments must be taken seriously for it is glaring that law-making can be made a part-time job, and that the monies expended on the legislature could be channelled into other sectors, like education, that are in dire financial straits.

READ ALSO:NASS REPUBLIC: Nnamani playing double-faced game? Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Indeed, he has thrown the gauntlet, but it remains to be seen how a consensus can be reached, especially among a political class that thinks more of itself than the majority.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Yesterday I posted a picture of myself at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, undergoing a course. That post was not sensitive to the present feelings of fellow citizens, especially parents and students who are presently bearing the brunt of the ongoing closure of public universities…I apologise for the post at this time…”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Okorocha’s N2.9 billion corruption case

On November 12, Senator Rochas Okorocha requested a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to throw out the money laundering accusations heaped on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which had charged the former Governor, on May 30, with embezzling N2.9 billion in public funds.

Through his Attorney, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), Okorocha argued that the allegations represented a flagrant abuse of the legal system and a purposeful abuse of prosecutorial discretion.

Okorocha’s right to ask the court to drop the charges levelled against him is guaranteed under the law.

His travails, however, are a constant reminder of the transient nature of power. Freedom may beckon but that can only materialise if he has overwhelming evidence to wriggle himself out of the mud.

The wheel of justice grinds slowly and Okorocha must be ready to walk the long road to freedom, if it ever comes.

3. Onyejeocha on women empowerment

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on November 9, said Nigeria needed a President who would ensure the inclusion of women in the affairs of governance.

“The solution to the whole issue of low women participation in politics is that Nigeria needs a President who is committed to affirmative action for women. A President who will order political parties to include a certain percentage of women for elections,” Onyejeocha said.

The outcry for women inclusion in governance has lingered over the years. Onyejeocha’s call, therefore, serves to freshen it up.

With Nigerian lawmakers rejecting a bill in March seeking to ensure that 35 per cent of women are involved in all governance processes, Onyejeocha’s fresh push would need something beyond political rhetoric to see Nigerian women gain political relevance, just like their kinds in Kenya, Rwanda and Cameroon.

She can only be wished good luck.

Answer: Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila, who is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, made the statement on July 26, 2022. It was an apology he made for sharing pictures of him taking a course at Harvard University, USA.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now