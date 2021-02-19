NASS REPUBLIC: Ndume’s exhortations | Ripples Nigeria

Video
NASS REPUBLIC: Ndume’s exhortations
Video
What’s wrong with political parties
Video
ASO ROCK WATCH: The alarm!
Video
Amnesty for bandits? Nigerians speak
Join the conversation
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Sports
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
Trending
-
Politics24 hours ago
Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19
-
Life's Blog13 hours ago
‘I can’t stay with just one woman,’ Don Jazzy explains why he is still single
-
Business18 hours ago
CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances
-
Business23 hours ago
Bitcoin makes 94,000 holders millionaires as it stays above $50,000 mark
-
Business21 hours ago
IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
-
Politics14 hours ago
Nigeria’s next war will take place in forests, says ex-defence chief
-
Politics16 hours ago
Buhari names Audi as NSCDC Commandant-General, Nababa as CG, NCS
-
Business22 hours ago
Nigeria’s external reserves decline as Egypt, South Africa, Ghana lead in reserves per capita