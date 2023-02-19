NASS REPUBLIC: Nnamani’s unending saga. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the Senator representing Enugu West senatorial district, Chimaroke Nnamani, dismissed his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as both illegal, and a nullity.

Two other stories from the National Assembly were also reviewed within the week under review.

1. Nnamani’s unending saga



On February 11, Senator Nnamani said that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) did not have the power to suspend or expel him as a member of the National Assembly.

The former Enugu State Governor noted this in a letter addressed to the PDP NWC through his lawyer, Olusegun O. Jolaawo- (SAN).

“The proceeding and decision reached at the meeting of the National Working Committee of your Party which was held on January 20, 2023, is therefore, both illegal and a nullity,” the letter stated, among others.

Nnamani’s expulsion demonstrates the deepening internal wrangling within the main opposition party. The tussle, placed alongside the rebellion of the G-5 governors, indeed, shows a party in search of its soul.

And, with politics being largely an interest-driven game, it is easy to conclude that the PDP troubles may not go away soon. For the combatants, the end justifies the means.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“President Buhari has done well in some areas and failed in some areas. The impeachment threat is mere gossip. It is not possible. I know that Senators were agitating about insecurity. You can see that the security situation is improving.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Lawan’s Supreme Court victory



The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, on February 6, described the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed him as the APC candidate in Yobe North Senatorial District as a victory for the party.

Justice Centus Nweze, who delivered the lead judgment in an appeal filed by the APC challenging the listing of Bachir Machina, slammed the latter’s strategy of beginning the lawsuit at the Federal High Court, Damaturu division by way of an originating summons.

Lawan, however, reacting to the judgment via a series of tweets on his Twitter handle noted: “So today, this victory is for all of us involved. I am the symbol but the victory is for the party, the APC and for democracy.”

Lawan’s victory came as a shock to some.

The ruling shows the technicalities rooted in judicial affairs which may appear confusing to the uninitiated.

The fact that must be accepted, therefore, is that the highest court in the country has set a precedence which cannot be appealed.

It is doubtful if lessons would be learnt because the average Nigerian politician believes that the judiciary is sick enough to be manipulated.

3. As court ‘frees’ Okorocha of N2.9bn



Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on February 6, discharged the former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, of the N2.9 billion fraud charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ekwo, in his ruling, dismissed the case for contravening Section 105 (3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJA), 2015, which gives the Attorney-General of the Federation the power to recall a case for review.

The Judge declared that the EFCC ceased to have the legal authority to prosecute or continue the prosecution of the case from the moment the AGF demanded the case file from the commission.

Again, Justice Ekwo’s ruling sheds light on the technicalities inherent in the judicial process. It speaks to the need for diligent prosecution without which a case is as good as dead.

Interestingly, the judgment portrays the agency as an attack dog of the government, a perception it must work hard to upturn.

Indeed, memories of the gestapo-style invasion of the Senator’s Abuja house in 2022 will linger for a long time.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement, on September 20, 2022, during a chat with journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Opinions

