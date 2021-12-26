NASS REPUBLIC: Okorocha, Uzodinma war. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, refreshed the ongoing war between him and Governor Hope Uzodinma, a feud that has raged since the latter became Governor of the State in January 2020.

1, Okorocha, Uzodinma war

On December 12, Senator Okorocha’s Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo, in a well-detailed statement, argued that Uzodinma did not have the interest of the State at heart.

The statement was in response to a claim by the Governor that Okorocha tried to influence the disbandment of a commission on recovery of land set up by the State Government.

“We have been telling those who cared to listen that Uzodinma does not believe in Imo State and her people. He has no passion for the State. He does not see Imo as his State and he is arrogant about that; and the major reason he is envious of Okorocha,” the statement read in part.

The running battle between Okorocha and Uzodinma is one that has all shades of shame. Many have described it as a war of supremacy between both political heavyweights, and one that has seen the residents of the State as frontline losers.

True, the feud between both men is tangentially responsible for instability in the state as their foot soldiers engage in violent pitch for control of territories. From a once thriving environment, Imo has steadily climbed the ladder of mis-governance, with citizens learning to live among a rising gang of criminals.

No doubt, the battle for the soul of the state is essentially about bloated egos and it is uncertain how soon both men will give peace a chance, especially as another round of power tussle draws near in 2023.

Not just Imolites, but Nigerians are keenly watching.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“If a man commits sexual abuse on a six-month old baby, it is criminal. That person ought to be killed not be sentenced…Are there no laws? Don’t we have departments of governments that are handling these laws?…We should either review our laws and make it a death penalty and by the time we kill one or two persons, those who are raping will control that thing that is making them to rape”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2, Famine looms

The House of Representatives, on December 16, warned of famine due to the worsening insecurity that has greatly endangered the agricultural sector.

This was sequel to the adoption of Hon. Sani Bala’s motion of urgent public importance at the plenary. He had said, among others: “The House is concerned that agricultural activities…have been adversely affected by insurgency and banditry activities, especially in the Northern parts, where bandits have taken over farmlands…”

Bala’s alarm is not alien to most Nigerians. The issue he raised has been one of the most pressing challenges of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. And, no doubt, its effect is already felt across the country, with evidence in rising prices of food stuffs, and the scarcity of same in some cases.

While the Federal Government had on several occasions promised to crush the criminals killing innocent farmers, the ugly trend persists, especially with the most recent killing of 45 farmers in Nasarawa State.

Obviously, the condemnations have yielded no dividends and the House must transcend the barrier of warnings to holding the executive fully accountable. The camaraderie has to cease if the country is to make significant progress.

3, Messy airports

On December 16, the House of Representatives charged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to evacuate abandoned aircraft, and non-functional aircraft from airports across the country.

Speaking on behalf of eleven other Federal lawmakers, Ibrahim Obanikoro, said: “The House is concerned that a large number of abandoned, non-functional aircraft littering airports across the country gives an impression that Nigeria is a dumping ground for old aeroplanes.”

As has been argued, the decrepit airport environment is not only a national embarrassment but also an indictment on the relevant authorities. For sure, the Aviation Ministry led by Hadi Sirika has its job cut out, and a failure to perform should be marked as high level incompetence.

It is hoped that that Obanikoro and his colleagues would not relent but pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

Answer: Senator George Sekibo

Sekibo made statement, in July 2019, while raising a point of order to present a motion on the increased rate of reported rape cases, and sexual assault, especially on children across the country. He represents Rivers East Senatorial District.

