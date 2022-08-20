NASS REPUBLIC: On Wase’s loss to terrorists. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has reported losing blood relations, and constituents in several attacks by terrorists.

1. Wase’s loss

On August 11, Hon. Wase lamented the loss of some of his relations, and constituents to attacks, while asking for the deployment of more troops in Wase and Kanam Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Speaking in Jos, said: “I have lost blood relations and constituents during attacks, so I know the pains people go through in this kind of circumstances. It is not an easy task. I’m willing to support everything that will ensure the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians.”

Wase’s loss paints a sorry picture of the experience of Nigerians who are direct victims of terrorist attacks in their various towns, and villages. His lamentation refreshes the extent of humanitarian damages that have bedevilled the country, making bold the inability of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfil its primary goal of safeguarding lives, and property.

It goes to show that public office holders – who are assumed to have contributed to the failure of security in the country – are also partakers of the consequences of insecurity.

Wase’s lamentations, therefore, paints in bold relief that the rich also cry. It’s not enough to cry but accept the truth and work to hold the government accountable, even though he’s a member of the ruling party.

Two other stories

2. Adopting new strategies to fight insecurity

The Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrasaq Namdas, on August 10, called on the Federal Government to adopt new measures in fighting insecurity in the country.

He made the call when he featured on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

“We must come up with non-kinetic measures by ensuring the police are provided with needless personal strategies. Both the Police and the army are overwhelmed. The truth is, the fight should be strategic,” Namdas said, among others.

Namdas’ call for the adoption of non-kinetic measures is one strategy that has, arguably, been under-explored in Nigeria’s fight against terrorists. And, his observation that the Police, and the Army are overwhelmed with the war against the terrorists is not new.

So, his recommendations are music to the ear but the larger issue, and irony perhaps, is that the same ruling party, led by President Buhari, appears bereft of fresh ideas or lacking the will to act timely.

It is, indeed, worrisome that Nigerians may have to live with the vicious cycle of underdevelopment and insecurity until a fresh leadership is enthroned.

3. Voting wisely in 2023

On August 12, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, urged Nigerian youths to make the right choice of leaders, while voting in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Gbajabiamila made the call while speaking at a Youth Summit organised by the Gbaja Professionals Volunteers Network to mark the 2022 World Youth Day.

He said: “What happens in that election and the kind of nation we will consequently have will depend greatly on the choices young people make in the lead-up to that election and at the pooling booth.”

Gbajabiamila is right. The youths form majority of Nigeria’s population. Hence, they have the number to vote in any leader of their choice into office.

Some factors, especially insecurity, and hunger, however, appear to stand in their way towards achieving this feat. While the insecurity in different parts of the country may make some of them to boycott the election, hunger stands to make some of them to sell their votes, and vote a wrong candidate in the process.

Though the youths still need a serious orientation on voting wisely, Gbajabiamila’s input in dealing with the factors prior to the election next year would be much appreciated.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement, on May 29, 2022, while urging the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the entire National Working Committee (NWC), of the party to nominate the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, as the presidential candidate of the party. He is the Chief Whip of the Senate.

