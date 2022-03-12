NASS REPUBLIC: South-East’s future in Kalu’s eyes. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on March 5, stated that the political future of the South-East geopolitical zone lies in the hands of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

South-East’s political future

“In today’s politics of Nigeria, the future of the South-East geopolitical zone is in the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is why I have continued to encourage all members of the APC in Abia State to remain in the party and forget about jumping ship,” Orji Kalu was quoted to have said on his Facebook handle.

His statement may not be unconnected with his presidential ambition, and the need to make the South-East region politically attached to APC.

Beyond this, Kalu’s other intentions may not be far from the general goal of tackling the perception that his party treats issues concerning the South-East region, especially in its policies and programmes, with levity.

Indeed, it would not be out-of-place to add that Kalu’s statement could be a product of insinuations that the region’s allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not yielded them the presidential office since the return of democracy in 1999.

It would be interesting to see what unfolds in the region’s political life ahead of 2023.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“You will recall, the governor, Hope Uzodinma, had announced to the whole world that on the 4th of January, 2022, he would mention the names of the sponsors of insecurity. Two days before that day, his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, announced to the people that I and Uche Nwosu, were the sponsors of insecurity in the State. But on that day, Uzodinma could not name the sponsors. You can see the embarrassment this government is causing us in the State.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

Checking POS fraudulent acts

The House of Representatives, on March 3, could not hide its concern over the spate of fraudulent financial transaction being allegedly perpetrated by Point of Sale (POS), business operators across the country.

Hon. Jimoh Olajide, said, among others, while moving a motion on the issue: “The House also notes while many Nigerians are making legal money from this lucrative business, some are using it for fraudulent acts to create fake credit alerts to defraud innocent customers hence the need for government intervention to rescue the rising business sector in the country.”

The Olajide move is, no doubt, a timely alarm. As with every other motion, the concerns raised may end up as mere persuasions unless backed by appropriate pressures on the relevant institutions.

Hence, the expectations are that the right liaisons must be established to ensure that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other concerned financial regulatory bodies do not fail to tighten the grip on the operation of POS in the country.

Lawal against zoning

On February 28, Hon. Kolawole Lawal stated that zoning elective positions is unconstitutional, and stands to yield Nigeria no good.

“If there is sincerity in the issue of zoning, nobody would come out today from the Northern part of Nigeria to say they want to contest the 2023 presidential election of Nigeria. Even the PDP that started it, I am not sure it is in their constitution, like today now, Atiku will not be waiting to contest,” he said, while speaking at a programme in Abuja.

Zoning is one sensitive national issue that can threaten the peace, and unity of the country if not well handled.

Though it is unconstitutional, it has great bearing in ensuring that the constituents of the country all feel a sense of belonging. It has been argued, and rightly so, that the feeling of injustice by some federating units has largely been responsible for the separatist agitations being witnessed in the country.

As persuasive as Lawal may sound, the country’s leadership must work to ensure that Nigeria’s fault lines are not deepened by unforced errors committed by shortsighted politicians intent on narrow ethnic or tribal interests.

Answer: Senator Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha made the statement while speaking to journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital, on January 5, 2022. He represents Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

