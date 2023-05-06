NASS REPUBLIC: Stopping the massacre in Plateau. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption, Hon. Dachung Bagos, decried the continued massacre of innocent people in his state, Plateau State.

Two other stories which dominated affairs in the National Assembly were also dissected within the week under review.

1. Stopping the massacre in Plateau



On April 26, Hon. Bagos, who represents Jos South and East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, called on the Federal Government to stop the ongoing killing in his constituency.

Bagos made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Danja Dafwam Yakubu, in reaction to the killing of six miners in the Turu community of Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) by unknown gunmen.

“The member is also calling on the Federal security agencies as a matter of urgency to come to the aid of these hapless citizens and provide them with security…,” the statement reads in part.

Bagos’ call exposes the continued shoddy response of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to the task of fulfilling its primary responsibility of protecting lives, and property.

Examined critically, the incompetence shown by the outgoing administration breeds shame as it had to be reminded of the need to protect lives from the jaws of criminal elements in Plateau and beyond.

The statement from the Federal Lawmaker refreshes the call for a thorough rejig of the security apparatus of the country, even as the curtain is closing up on the Buhari-led administration.

All said, it behoves the government to rise to the challenge, fish out the killers of the miners, prosecute them, and flush out the other criminals making life nightmarish for citizens.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Recall that the PDP in 2019 allowed the North to contest the primaries for the presidency in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in which Atiku Abubakar clinched the ticket, and contested the election. It was expected that in 2023, the PDP in a corresponding manner allows the South to contest for the plum position, but the party in its decision opened the contest for both the Northern, and Southern aspirants.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Prosecuting Doguwa



A Kano High Court, on April 27, ordered the Kano State Government to prosecute the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, on his case of alleged involvement in the killing of members of the opposition party in his Tundun-Wada constituency, and razing New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) secretariat in the community during the February 25 National Assembly elections.

The order by the Kano High Court attests to the importance of rule of law and separation of powers to ensure equity, fairness and justice in the affairs of society.

While the order subsists, Doguwa must come to terms with the damage done to his reputation, and its impact on his political career.

This, therefore, serves as a call for all politicians to rein in their desperate ambitions and learn to play politics without bitterness.

3. Recovering over N3.2 billion from Bank of Agriculture



On April 30, the Senate, after investigation, indicted the management of Bank of Agriculture in Kaduna, over its failure to account for over N3.2 billion loan disbursed to 10 vendors to buy tractors and other equipment for allocation to end users.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Public Account, Senator Mathew Uhroghide, made the indictment after considering the 2016 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

“The Bank was to monitor and supervise the disbursement as well as ensure recovery of the funds for further lending to new participants. However, the entire revolving fund could not be accounted for by the Bank’s management,” the query by the Senate reads.

The Senate’s indictment reflects the endemic corruption ravaging different sectors of the country. Sadly, it provides insight into how the scarce financial resources of the country are being mismanaged by a few.

However, the ugly findings also suggest the lack of proactive action as the legislature is constitutionally mandated to have oversight functions on the institutions of state.

Perhaps, were they to be sufficiently proactive the looting of public resources would be curtailed, if not eliminated.

Answer: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Nnamani made the statement on January 29, 2023. The Senator, who had been expelled by his party, the PDP, represents Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

