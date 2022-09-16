NASS REPUBLIC: Sustained debate on Muslim-Muslim ticket. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Senator representing Kogi-West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, last week, argued that the Senate made a blunder by failing to amend Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 in order to prevent the emergence of candidates of the same religion.

1. Preventing future Muslim-Muslim tickets

On September 4, Senator Adeyemi stated that he was proposing a Bill to prevent recurrence of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in future elections; as such can tear down the fabrics of the nation.

“The solution I hereby propose, in order not to find ourselves in a similar situation in the future, is that Electoral Act be amended as follows: the amendment of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 by inserting a new sub section (3) that no political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as presidential candidates or vice-presidential candidates after this dispensation,” he said while addressing Journalists in Abuja.

Adeyemi’s proposition reinforces the discontent shared by some All Progressives Congress (APC) members over the Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of 2023 polls. Fellow Federal lawmakers like Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo had earlier voiced strong opposition to the arrangement.

The various arguments continue to deepen the penchant for Nigerians to fall into primordial sentiments in the search for a transformational leadership. This had been made worse by persistent leadership failure to purposefully harness the country’s diversity.

It is, however, not enough for Adeyemi to make public what he intends to do to avoid a repeat of the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket in future elections. He is encouraged to push through with this initiative which will further strengthen democratic debate and strengthen the country’s institutions.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“In the spirit of the May Day, I appeal for a speedy and amicable resolution of the ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to ensure that our universities re-open for learning and research. There is no gainsaying the fact that labour creates wealth for the nation, the more reason the welfare of Nigerian workers should always be accorded priority.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Still on the Kuje attack



The House of Representatives, on September 5 promised to uncover the circumstances that led to the attack carried out by members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

At the resumed investigative hearing on the terror attack, the Chairman, House Committee on National Security, and Intelligence, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada, stated that the Committee would trace the circumstances that led to the attack, and would not spare anyone in the security breach.

The resolve of the Sharada-led committee is commendable. It is hoped, though, that it is not the usual notorious posturing associated with most oversight functions executed by the legislature.

Disappointingly, according to a data published by Probes Monitor Portal of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, only three out of 547 investigations initiated by the legislature and governments at different levels in Nigeria have been completed in the last two decades.

If this particular claim to a transparent probe is not cemented with an unshakable zeal to prosecute anyone found complicit in the July 5 attack which has since compounded the security situation in Abuja, then we are back to the traditional grandstanding.

The House must work towards changing this ugly narrative.

3. Lawan’s assurances

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on September 9, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to fight against corruption, and insecurity in the country.

Lawan gave the assurance while speaking, in Abuja, at the Independent Corrupt Practices, and Other Related Offenses Commission’s (ICPC), National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Security in Nigeria.

Lawan’s expression of commitment to exploring the legislative power of the National Assembly in fighting corruption, and insecurity, which are among Nigeria’s major challenges, is lofty.

No doubt, a synergy between the Executive and the legislature is needed to root out the challenges threatening Nigeria’s socio-economic, and political lives.

Thus, the Senate President must match words with action, and dismiss the thought that he was merely politically grandstanding at the programme.

Answer: Dr. Ahmad Lawan

Lawan made the appeal in a statement issued by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, on May 1, 2022. The ASUU has been on strike for over 6 months following the Federal Government inability to fulfil the agreement it had with the academic union. Lawan is the President of the Nigerian Senate.

