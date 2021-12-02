NASS REPUBLIC: Tackling sale of govt jobs. Two other stories and a quote to remember

The Senate Committee on Federal Character, and Inter-Governmental Affairs last week raised the alarm over secret employment in the nation’s civil service.

1, Tackling sale of govt jobs

Senator Danjuma La’ah, Chairman of Senate Committee on Federal Character, on November 24, lamented that despite the much-talked-about Federal Government’s embargo on employment in the civil service, people were still being employed in different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

He had said: “Many people are being secretly employed but those in charge are claiming that there is an embargo on employment. I don’t know where they got that from. We have been asking them.

“There is no embargo anywhere but some of the officials of government are so myopic that they decide to take advantage of the situation.”

That corruption has long been established as endemic in Nigeria’s public service is no secret. The current alarm only lays credence to widely-circulated reports about activities of vendors who sell government job opportunities to the highest bidders, whether they are qualified or not.

A government that rode to power on the back of its anti-graft campaign should not close its eyes to the Senate committee’s revelation. The claim should be thoroughly investigated and anyone found complicit in the alleged secret sale of jobs should be duly punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

Anything short of this will further erode Nigerians confidence in the present government’s ability to address issues that concern their welfare and make nonsense of its much-vaunted anti-graft campaign.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said:

“I’m the only politician that’s working hard to see the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, so that I can also have the opportunity of talking to him and get him to talk to his people to look into the issue. Because the Anambra governorship election is constitutional, and if really anybody loves our people, they shouldn’t be saying there’ll be no election…IPOB is a very big force because most of them are not even in Nigeria. And, they have their way with the media, and people are listening to them. So, that’s why I have dedicated myself to how we can bring in and proffer a political solution.”

Two other stories

2, Okorocha’s take on Imo insecurity

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on November 27 called for a proper investigation into the allegation by Governor Hope Uzodinma that he was behind the worsening insecurity in the state.

The ex-governor, who reacted to the allegation in a statement issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “it is our candid request, that the Inspector-General of Police and other concerned security agencies, should investigate the Imo governor’s accusation to find out the truth or otherwise of his costly accusation. We should also delight that the outcome of their findings be made public in due course.”

Okorocha’s move to protect his name on the allegation is understandable considering the animosity between him and Governor Uzodinma.

Given the protracted crisis in Imo State, the IGP must take up Okorocha’s challenge and undertake a thorough and unbiased investigation of the governor’s allegation in the interest of all parties, especially the people of the state.

At the moment, therefore, both gladiators must not be allowed to covert the land into a theatre for war driven largely by ego and pursuit of personal aggrandizement.

3, Lawan’s demand for support of military

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on November 23 urged Nigerians to support the Armed Forces in their ongoing efforts at ridding the country of crimes, including banditry and Boko Haram insurgency.

Lawan, who made the call when he received a delegation of the 2022 Armed Forces Decorations team at his office in Abuja, said, Lamont others: “It is important that we appreciate the sacrifices done by our Armed Forces, especially those who have been directly affected and their families.”

Undoubtedly, the Armed Forces are the unsung heroes of the Nigeria State. They are currently involved in battles against enemies of the Nigeria State including the bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and other violent extremists.

Beyond the rhetorics, however, the Senate President must see himself as a rallying point and continue to galvanize all interests that would defend and pursue the best goals for the Nigerian military.

Answer: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Ubah stated this during an interview at Arise TV on October 25.

He represents Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Ubah contested the November 6 governorship election in Anambra under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

