NASS REPUBLIC: That clash between Gbajabiamila, Wase. Two other stories, and a quote to remember
Last week, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and his Deputy, Hon. Idris Wase, clashed during plenary.
Two other stories from the National Assembly were also dissected within the week under review. `
1. That clash between Gbajabiamila, Wase
On May 24, during plenary, the House Deputy Speaker, Wase, openly confronted his principal, the House Speaker, Gbajabiamila, over the sitting of the House.
Surprised by the Deputy Speaker’s outburst, Gbajabiamila annoyingly concluded: “This is the first time in history that a Deputy Speaker will be challenging what the Speaker is saying.”
The clash between the Speaker, and his Deputy offers a glimpse into the internal jostle for power, even as it remains a few weeks to the dissolution of the 9th Assembly.
It speaks to the fact that politics is an interest-driven game as Wase is supposedly angry with Gbajabiamila’s zero support for his interest in being the next Speaker of the House.
With the quiet power struggles breaking into the open, the incident may also have provided a clue into how determined the various opposing forces are in pursuit of their goals.
NASS MEMORY LANE
Who said;
“Honestly, we are in trouble. I’m worried. We should be talking about how to address this matter (attack on a correctional facility in Kuje council area of the Federal Capital Territory) and what citizens should do, not for people to be speculating. I’m really disappointed with the response of so many leaders. And, it’s our responsibility; the responsibility of the government is the security, and welfare of its citizens.”
Answer: See end of post
Two other stories
2. Dealing with Nigeria’s protracted power sector issues
The House of Representatives, on May 23, charged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the power generation, and supply challenges in the country. This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of public importance by Hon. Unyime Idem at plenary.
In his presentation, Idem stated: “Millions of electricity consumers in Nigerian homes and communities may be plunged into darkness in the coming weeks as the Federal Government through the TCN and the market operator have begun massive disconnection of debtor Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) from the national grid.”
The issues surrounding power generation, and supply as raised by Idem sheds light on the long years of mismanagement, and never-ending corruption in Nigeria’s power sector.
It is, indeed, a call for an urgent systemic intervention that would address the challenges in the power companies and save Nigerians from avoidable hardship.
Beyond the debates, however, the House must accept indirect responsibility for all that is wrong with country’s power sector.
3. Lawan’s denial over senate presidency
On May 23, the outgoing President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, washed his hands off media reports about his interest in retaining the seat Senate President.
“I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the presidency of the 10th Senate. Ordinarily, I would not have responded to those reports, but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth,” he clarified, in a statement in Abuja.
As the jostle for the senate presidency thickens, political rumours of this sort will never in short supply.
It is, however, clear that all permutations point to the fact that Lawan’s chances remained slim, as distribution of power under the unwritten zoning principle did favour his region.
Answer: Senator Ali Ndume
Ndume made the statement on July 7, 2022, when he spoke in an interview with Channels Television. He is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army.
