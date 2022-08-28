NASS REPUBLIC: That threat on Dogara’s life. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, last week, cried out over a threat to his life, and three others from his Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal constituency of Bauchi State.

We tracked two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS) that made the rounds within the week under review.

1. Threat to Dogara’s life

In a petition dated August 19, 2022, and addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, Dogara demanded a thorough investigation over a threat to his life, and three others namely, Bar. Istifanus Bala Gambar, Rev. Markus Musa (CAN Chairman, T/Balewa) and Emmanuel (Chairman NL, T/Balewa).

He alleged that three persons namely, Insp. Dakat Samuel, Insp. Auwalu Mohammed and Barau Joel Amos (Sarkin Yaki) were involved in a gun-running activities aimed at assassinating him.

“I have been authoritatively informed that the said Barau Joel Amos has confessed that the reason he sought to buy the rifles is to kill me and three of my constituents…” Dogara wrote.

The alleged death threat on Dogara, and his constituents is, indeed, disturbing. Coming on the heels of heightened political activities, it raises the specter of intolerance as a worsening culture.

This is especially so because there are insinuations that the threat may not be unconnected to Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal’s ceaseless campaigns against the All Progressives Congress (APC) adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Whatever be the case, the IGP, working with Sanda, needs to see the matter to the end, and ensure that the alleged culprits are made to face the law.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“The security agents are doing what they can under the circumstances in which they find themselves. We’re not doing enough in terms of providing necessary equipment for security personnel. We should declare a state of emergency on the security and welfare of Nigerians and begin to take care of other things when we are all safe.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Gbajabiamila’s hope on Tinubu

On August 18, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, claimed that following what transpired at the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s victory was assured in 2023.

Gbajabiamila made the claim while speaking at the Surulere Local Government Area (LGA) APC meeting in Surulere, Lagos.

“My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured. Obasanjo spoke at length, and we were all happy. He embraced our candidate like a brother, gave him a pat on the back, and prayed for him copiously,” he said.

Gbajabiamila’s claims are no more than mere politicking. It is quite expected of him and other henchmen of APC to mobilize support for their presidential candidate. No doubt, this is well within their rights.

The Speaker’s patronizing statement, punctured soon after by Obasanjo, simply shows that politicians cannot be trusted with what they say always.

Nevertheless, what is clear as the presidential election draws near, is that judgment day beckons, and soon Nigerians will determine the fate of all those who have put themselves forward for leadership positions.

3. The 18.8bn probe

The House of Representatives, on August 17, commenced a probe on the Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development for allegedly spending N18.6 billion to clear bushes and prepare land across several unnamed constituencies.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Oluwole Oke, disclosed this during an investigative hearing on the issue.

According to a representative of the Ministry, the N18.6 billion was spent in eight years between 2013 and 2021 with rehabilitation of soil and plant laboratories also gulping part of the fund.

“But some of our members whose constituencies these projects were supposed to be domiciled doubted the existence of these projects,” Oke said.

Understandably, Nigerians are, once again, infuriated as corruption stories take centre stage. This is why the Oke-led Committee cannot afford to handle the probe with kid gloves, or sweep it under the carpet like some probes had been treated.

With the rampant tales of corruption in MDAs, the House must take a strong stand in conducting the investigations guided by every sense of accountability, responsibility, and transparency. Nigerians are watching!

Answer: Senator Ali Ndume

Ndume made the statement, on August 14, 2022, when he featured on a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics. He is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army.

