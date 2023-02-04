NASS REPUBLIC: Was the CBN Naira redesign ill-timed? Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, faulted the redesigning of the N200, N500 and N1000 Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

1. Was Naira redesign ill-timed?



On January 25, Senator Dickson argued that the Naira redesign was ill-timed.

“The timing of the policy to me is a problem no matter how well-intended. I feel this is coming at the twilight of an administration of almost eight years. I think a major fundamental policy such as this should have been left for the next administration to manage the consequences and fine-tune,” Dickson said when he spoke at an interactive programme by the Rotary Club of Abuja, in Maitama, Abuja.

Dickson’s reaction comes just as several top politicians, including the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had raised alarm against the policy.

Glaringly, the Senator may have failed to appreciate, or totally ignored, the underlying current in the policy redirection.

As many have insinuated, this might just have been Buhari presidency’s clever approach to checking vote buying by politicians suspected to have stacked illegally gotten wealth.

It could be argued as well that Dickson may have been blinded to the fact that government is a continuum, and as such a new administration is bound to address whatever concerns the policy would generate.

All said, Dickson and his colleagues are urged to take cognizance of the future gains and not the short-term pains of the Naira redesign policy.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“I will never regret my action to shut down the 8th Senate to stop the impeachment of President Buhari. Then, I was the de facto chairman of the Electoral Act, and after concluding our report, (Bukola) Saraki and his cohorts decided to change what we passed and sent to the House of Representatives for concurrent consideration just because they wanted to impeach President Buhari.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Gbajabiamila’s warning on 2023 elections



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, on January 27, warned those planning to instigate violence before, during and after the 2023 general elections to desist from such nefarious plan as such would be detrimental to them.

“Those who are saddled with the responsibility of making sure that we have free and fair elections will do whatever is expected of them, starting from Mr. President (Muhammadu Buhari) to the National Assembly, to the INEC officials,” he said when he addressed delegation of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila’s speech serves to reinforce Buhari’s promise, including NASS and INEC’s pledges on conducting elections that would be adjudged as free and fair by all.

Nothing would be more beneficial than for the Speaker, in collaboration with his fellow House members, to mount appropriate pressure on security agencies to improve on efforts aimed at securing lives and property within the volatile period.

3. Checking irresponsible security operatives



The House of Representatives, on January 25, charged the Chief of Defence Staff, Director General of State Security Service and Inspector General of Police to deal with security operatives perpetrating crimes against innocent citizens and flush out the criminal elements causing mayhem in Jos, Plateau State.

The House reached the resolution sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Muhammad Alkali who solicited for the intervention of the House on the burning issue.

In his lead debate, Alkali expressed grief over an incident, among others, which occurred on the 21 September, 2022, where one Usman Bala, 16, was shot dead, while two others were injured by a Police Officer attached to the Division C of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Jos, Plateau State.

“The House is aware of a report by the Vanguard Newspapers of December 11, 2022, where the corpse of one Ruth Musa Pastor was found around a car wash in Farin Gada area, Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State…” he noted.

The situation in Jos offers a reason why insecurity had persisted despite the promises of the Federal Government, and assurances of the security chiefs.

Weathering a storm of this nature calls for a thorough investigation and prosecution of the bad eggs without fear or favour.

If the service chiefs fail to explore all the appropriate channels needed to ensure the safety of the citizenry, the already dwindling trust can only diminish further.

Answer: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, made the statement on November 17, 2022.

