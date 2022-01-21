NASS REPUBLIC: Weeping over insecurity. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, last week, expressed deep-seated worries over the raging insecurity sweeping across different parts of the country.

1. Lawan’s worries

Dr. Lawan, on January 12, while thanking Senators who visited him to honour his 63rd birthday, in Abuja, lamented thus: “The situation is not good as far as the unwanted killings by all manners of criminals are concerned. I, however, believed that things can be turned around for better within the remaining one and half years left for this present administration, inclusive of the 9th National Assembly.”

Nigeria, undoubtedly, has become a killing field. It bears repetition to say that no day passes without reports of wanton killings mentioned across all media platforms. So, Lawan’s worries are well understood.

Nigerians, however, want something beyond expression of worries from the Senate President. Beyond his seeming romance with the Executive, he must cease the moment and inspire fellow lawmakers to insist on milestones for returning the country on the path of peace and stability.

Besides, what stops the Lawan-led NASS from probing the huge sums of money pumped into the military in the fight against insecurity without commensurate returns?

While it is arguable that the Buhari administration would surmount the ravaging security challenges within the remaining 16 months, the Lawan-led NASS may do well to sit up and checkmate the appalling performance of the Executive in the area of national insecurity.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Sadly, note again that there have been recurring terror attacks on farmers and natives of the Benue South Senatorial District over the years by these herders, which attacks have been perpetually carried out with impunity with no suspect arrested by relevant agencies or operatives for proper action.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Again, House Caucus kicks

Just as the Federal Government finally lifted the suspension on the microblogging site, Twitter, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, on January 15, in a reaction, described the suspension as “provocative, obnoxious and unjustifiable,” and a clear violation of freedom of speech and other democratic rights and tenets as provided by the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking, the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said, among others, that the suspension “smacks of intolerance, insensitivity and aversion to the views, opinions and aspirations of Nigerian citizens, especially the youth on matters of state.”

The Caucus’ statement is a simple rehash of its submission when the Federal Government issued the suspension in June 2021 and only serves to remind the Buhari-led administration of the sins it committed through the ban.

Beyond reinforcing its earlier position, therefore, it would speak better if this is not mere politicking but a sustained attempt to entrench the rights of citizens as guaranteed by the constitution.

3. Kalu’s restructuring talk

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, on January 13, bared his mind on the intense call for restructuring the country.

Speaking on Arise TV, he said: “We cannot restructure without the National Assembly. We cannot just wake up and say we want to restructure without the necessary amendments and the NASS is important in this matter. I know the country needs adjustments and we are going to look at this in order for the country to be viable.”

Kalu’s talk stirs up the insincerity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in fulfilling its promise of restructuring the country. This is even as the party has failed to implement the recommendations of a committee it set up on the issue.

It is not difficult, therefore, to see through Kalu’s double speak.

Answer: Senator Abba Moro

Senator Moro made the statement, on June 2, 2021, during plenary after raising a point of order to draw the attention of the Senate to herdsmen killings in four communities of Benue State. He represents Benue South Senatorial District.

