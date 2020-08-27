NASS REPUBLIC: When excuses for suspending probes sound hollow. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

That hurried vacation

On August 19, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, made public the suspension of all investigative and committee hearings till after their resumption from annual vacation on September 15.

Apparently, Ado-Doguwa was acting out a directive from the office of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. The order came just as the House was mired in controversies arising from claims and counter claims between lawmakers and members of the executive over who was a worse thief!

The frenzy of the House probes, especially those of the Committee on Public Accounts, and Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreement, had been subject of public debate, given salacious revelations therefrom.

This explains why Nigerians were taken aback when the House suddenly shut down the probes to announce it was proceeding on vacation.

Reasons for the hurried decision still sound hollow. In one instance, the House leadership argued that it had realized the routine gatherings were breaking the COVID-19 protocols. While it may well be within their rights to take time off and catch a break, it remains baffling how the lawmakers would prioritize personal comfort over national emergency.

Where is the sense of urgency in a situation where the nation was deemed to be bleeding dangerously from the activities of a few persons intent on squeezing life out of the country? Does national interest not matter anymore?

In the midst of the hurried retreat, let it be said that Nigerians are not lost on the fact that the ongoing investigations look to have been deliberately muddled up so as not to achieve anything meaningful.

Worse still, the House decision leaves many critics believing that it’s a tactical move to save the administration from committing suicide on the alter of an anti-corruption war.

The waiting and watching game is on as the House preps for resumption September 15, with the hope of reassuring expectant Nigerians that its members are genuinely committed to fighting corruption at an admirable pace.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said,

“What happened in the National Assembly yesterday will forever live in infamy. I never thought I would see the day when I would be forced to go over the assembly gates where I work to gain access into the chambers. But then our democracy has to be saved?”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

Still on skewed Chinese deals

The Senate, on August 21, exposed what it claimed was an alleged multi-billion Naira fraud in the joint venture operations between the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and StarTimes, a Chinese Satellite Pay TV.

The revelations emerged as the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning scrutinised the expenditure of NTA for 2021 against details of the 2021-2023 MTEF and FSP documents.

The Director-General of NTA, Mallam Mohammed Yakubu, had admitted while being scrutinized that the multi-billion Naira deal with StarTimes, entered in 2008, had a sharing ratio of 70-30 in favour of the Chinese company.

He told the Senate Panel: “As a matter of fact, when I came on board in 2016 that was one of the first questions I asked. I wanted to know what accrued to the NTA from the joint venture, and I was told that the joint venture had not declared any profit.”

“Management said they have been declaring losses every year,” he added.

What has become of the celebrated NTA, StarTimes deal is nothing but a national embarrassment. Mohammed’s claim that the deal has not yielded any financial fruits should be a major source of concern.

First, it queries the strategic thinking that birthed the contract, and why government must continue to pour water in a leaking basket. Secondly, it amplifies the debate around whether government can, indeed, be a good manager of business.

Finally, the outcomes should challenge the real impact of an oversight responsibility that is more reactive than proactive. Should Nigerian lawmakers not be contemplating a quality review of the processes and procedures to ensure the country is not chasing rats while its house burns.

Just like many others before it, this monumental national embarrassment should not be treated with kid gloves, given its implications for national security.

Loans as chains

The House of Representatives, on August 17, lashed out on government officials for allegedly being too desperate to sign loan agreements no matter the conditions attached.

The Chairman, House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Nicholai Ossai, stated this during an investigative hearing on foreign loans and commercial agreements.

Ossai had said: “The loan agreements we have seen so far show that government officials charged with the responsibility of representing Nigeria in these issues are more desperate to just take the loans at any condition, possibly using non-negotiated loan agreement templates rather than go through the rigour of diligent technical review of negotiating specific clauses with clarity and for national interest.”

Ossai’s assertions reinforce the debate around the lack of diligence and urgency in dispensing with these issues and returning the country on the path of responsible leadership.

And, more importantly, it arms critics of the administration with justifiable shots questioning the lack of synergy between and among various government agencies.

Or, how can the country’s leadership defend a situation where agency heads allegedly sign off humongous commercial agreements before going to the Federal Executive Council to seek approval for execution?

How the country redeems itself from the avoidable mess will require the highest level of commitment, transparency, honesty and patriotism. But will the leadership act appropriately? Only time will tell.

Answer: Femi Gbajabiamil

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made the statement in November 2014 when he and other members of the House had to scale the fence to gain access into the assembly complex. He was the Minority Leader of the House when he made the statement.

