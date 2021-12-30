NASS REPUBLIC: When Lawan turns praise singer. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, appraised President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in office and returned a pass mark. Lawan’s glowing assessment of the administration has attracted varied reactions.

Two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS) gained some traction too and are here reviewed for your reading pleasure.

1, When Lawan turns praise singer

Lawan, on December 19, while speaking in Gombe, averred: “President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of this party (APC) in this country, who has given us great leadership from 2015 to date, who has given us great desire to turn around the fortune of this country, has never rested for a second.

“He is doing his best even though we are still not out of the woods, but we have done so much between 2015 and 2021.”

Though he has the right to extol the President, Lawan’s beggarly disposition is one of the outstanding reasons most critics have labelled the 9th Assembly a rubber stamp legislature.

One does not need to look too far to appreciate that the Senate President must have been hamstrung by party sentiments. However, the veritable question to ask is shouldn’t there be a limit to arse-licking?

One cannot but feel pity for Lawan as he plays to the gallery but he must be reminded that Nigerians are the ones wearing the shoes and know where they pinch.

The stark realities that Lawan cannot bury are that the country, through mismanagement, has become world’s poverty capital, and one of the most terrorized places to live on earth.

Nigerians can also not forget in a hurry images of an unperturbed President which contradict Lawan’s claims that Buhari ‘has not rested for a second’ since assuming power in 2015.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“There was no invitation or warrant of arrest from the security and the way it happened it gave us the feeling of kidnap. In the process, many were injured. We watched Nwosu dragged into the bus carrying Imo government number. My people identified them as the security agents from the government house (Owerri).”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2, Okorocha’s lamentation

On December 22, a former governor of Imo State, and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, charged youths in the state to vote out bad leaders in 2023.

Speaking at Eziama Obezie in Nkwere Local Government Area of the State, he said: “Imo is bleeding because of insecurity.”

“I want to appeal to the youth to stop venting anger of bad governance by killing innocent citizens. This is not the Imo I used to know…use your PVCs to vote out bad governance,” he added.

Okorocha’s lamentations are akin to shedding the proverbial crocodile tears. Anyone familiar with the developments in Imo knows that at the heart of the crises lies his war of political supremacy with the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Therefore, he takes a portion of the blames on how unstable the once peaceful Eastern Heartland has become. He should be reminded that his manipulations and sustained plan to impose his son-in-law as governor laid the foundations for the enduring crisis in the state.

3, PDP caucus’ concern

The House of Representatives’ Minority Caucus, on December 24, stated that Nigerians were unable to afford basic necessities of life due to the misrule of the ruling of All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the caucus’ leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, to commemorate 2021 Christmas celebration. “Our Caucus is deeply saddened that in the last six years, Nigerians are not able to afford the basic necessities of life and have been marking major festivities in tears, despair and utter hopelessness due to the oppression, corruption and cluelessness of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement read in part.

The position of the minority caucus, no doubt, serves to amplify the pitiable condition of most Nigerians while in the throes of an economy in decline.

Though it could be said that the caucus was merely playing its role as an opposition party, it is not lost on Nigerians that in territories where the PDP holds sway, the quality of live of citizens do not compare any better.

Answer: Senator Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha made the statement, on December 26, while speaking to newsmen over the arrest of his son-in-law, and 2019 Imo gubernatorial aspirant, Uche Nwosu.

