NASS screens Lauretta Onochie, others for NDDC board

The Niger Delta Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday screened Lauretta Onochie for the position of Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The joint committees screened Onochie and 13 other candidates for NDDC board positions, on Thursday, during plenary in Abuja. Onochie is President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media.

In a letter to the Senate, Buhari asked the lower chamber to approve the appointment of the NDDC board’s chairman and members in compliance with section 2(2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission(Establishment) Act.

This is the second time Buhari has sent a list of candidates for the NDDC board of directors for approval.

In 2021, he forwarded the first list of candidates for the board, who were then vetted and approved by the Senate.

An error in the earlier compilation, according to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, was the reason Buhari decided to present a new list of nominees for approval.

Read also:Buhari appoints aide, Lauretta Onochie, as chairman of NDDC board

Below are some of the new nominees for the NDDC board:

1. Chairman – Laureta Ifeanyi Onochie (Delta, South-South)

2. Dimgba Erugba State representative (Abia, South-East)

3. Dr Ene Wilcox (Akwa Ibom, State Representative, South-South)

4. Dr Pius Odudu (Edo, South-South)

5. Hon.Gbenga Odegba (Ondo, South-West)

6. Engr. Anthony Ekene (Imo, South-East)

7. Onyekachi Dimgba (Rivers, South-South)

8. Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Abubakar (Zonal Representative, Nasarawa)

9. Professor Tallen Mamma, SAN (North-East Representative, Adamawa)

10. Sodique Sani (North-West, Zonal Representative)

11. Chief Dr. Samuel Ibukun (MD)

12. General Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd) (Executive of Finance)

>l

13. Charles Ogunmola (Executive Director Project, South-West)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now