Politics
NASS seeks out-of-court settlement in lawsuit over poor remuneration of judges
The National Assembly, on Monday, urged the National Industrial Court (NIC) to consider an out-of-court settlement in a claim filed against it and three others, contesting the country’s dismal judicial pay.
Because of the nature of the matter, the NASS, through its counsel, Mr. Charles Yoila, informed Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osagie that the Assembly was interested in an out-of-court settlement policy.
The attorneys asked the court to allow an adjournment so that the parties in the case may meet at a round table to seek a peaceful conclusion.
He informed the judge that the NASS would have chosen an early resolution of the problem if the organization’s staff hadn’t gone on strike, and that the Assembly’s main gate was under lock and key.
Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, backed by 33 other senior advocates, attempted to argue the originating summon in the complaint brought by another senior lawyer, Sebastian Hon, SAN, in accordance with the court’s practice directive.
Read also :Court approves statutory delegates to vote in APC presidential primary, others
The hearing, however, was postponed due to the absence of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the National Judicial Council, all of which were not represented by lawyers.
However, Awomolo agreed to the NASS’s request for an out-of-court settlement on the condition that an early resolution be provided.
Justice Obaseki-Osagie delayed the case to June 22 for a report on the parties’ settlement.
Chief Kanu Agabi, Mike Ozekhome, Sebastian Hon, Godwin Obla, Emeka Ngige, Hassan Liman, Tawo Tawo, Emeka Etiaba, Paul Ogbole, Chief Henry Akunebu, Audu Anuga, and John Asoluka were among the Senior Advocates in attendance.
