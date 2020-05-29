NASS staff set for showdown with management over condition of service

At least 4,000 parliamentary staff including those in the state Houses of Assembly have demanded the full implementation of the revised condition of service enacted by the 8th National Assembly.

In a letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and jointly signed by the group’s National President, Salisu Functua, the National Secretary, Akindele Adesanya and the National Publicity Secretary, Aguawike Ebele, the staff under the aegis of Concerned Staff of the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly, warned against any attempt to halt the full implementation of the condition of service, saying it would bring chaos, confusion, trigger industrial disharmony within the system.

They insisted that failure to implement the new condition of service would throw the National and state Assemblies into confusion as the new order had been ratified by some states.

The letter read: “We urge you to ensure that the peace that NASS management has been enjoying since inception is allowed to reign and foster.

“We have it on good authority that the committee’s work was initiated by powerful vested interests to instigate a leadership change in the management of the National Assembly. We demand that the National Assembly Service Commission should set aside its recommendations and Position Paper as the Committee cannot serve both as an investigator, judge, and executor of the said recommendations.

“It may interest you to know that by 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, 19th May 2020 when the management of the National Assembly took the said proceedings to the Commission, few days after the request, the report of the committee was ready without the input of the Parliamentary Association of Nigeria (PASAN), the leadership of the National Assembly, the management of the National Assembly and other key stakeholders. The Committee did not think it was necessary to invite stakeholders or even the staff union whose initiative it was to have the revised conditions of service to interact with them.

“They relied on spurious and sponsored petitions and phantom allegations to reach a decision; a decision that will impact negatively on the welfare of over 4000 staff of the National Assembly.”

