NASS suspends FG’s Special Public Works scheme targeting 774,000 jobs

The National Assembly on Wednesday suspended the Special Public Works programme conceived by the Federal Government for the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians.

The progamme which was slated to take off in October would have engaged 774,000 Nigerians who would earn N20,000 each on a monthly basis for three months.

Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, who announced the suspension of the programme at a press conference in Abuja, said the National Assembly had summoned the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to appear before the lawmakers to explain the recruitment modalities.

The lawmakers had disagreed with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on the exercise.

During the argument that ensued between the NASS committee members and Keyamo, the lawmakers walked the minister out of the session when he refused to apologise for allegedly raising his voice against them.

Basiru said: “In view of the foregoing, the implementation of the programme shall be on hold pending proper briefing of the National Assembly by the Minister of Labour and Productivity.”

