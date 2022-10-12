NASS to commence debate on 2023 budget, sets Dec timeline for passage

The National Assembly will approve the N20.5 trillion 2023 Appropriations Bill before the end of December, according to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

He announced this on Tuesday in Abuja at a ceremony held to honor the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) title that President Muhammadu Buhari had conferred upon him.

Buhari, on Friday, had presented the budget for 2023 in front of a joint session of the National Assembly.

The budget is tagged “Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition”.

Lawan said that the Senate would start debating the bill on Wednesday during a speech at the event.

“Tomorrow, we will start the debate on the 2023 appropriation bill. Like we did for the three previous sessions, we are going to pass it before the end of December.

“We are purposeful and we are focused. It’s not for nothing that the presidency decided to honour 12 of us.

“They know our contribution to not only the administration of good governance, but also stability of the polity.

“I strongly believe that the national assembly of today has provided so much inputs into political stability in Nigeria. The records are there.

“People can look at what we have done and also those things that we didn’t do. I believe that our colleagues in the 9th senate worked so hard.”

On the national honour, Lawan said that it was a special day for the National Assembly.

“The number of recipients from the Senate this time is the highest. Every senator deserves the award.”

He said that his fellow colleagues were his good friends who ensured that the productivity in the senate rose.

“We judiciously agreed that anything that will be good for Nigerians must be done.

“By the time we are leaving in 2023, we will leave with our heads high.”

