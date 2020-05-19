NASS to tinker with legislative agenda over COVID-19 —Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Tuesday the National Assembly would re-work its Legislative Agenda to reflect the current realities in the country.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said lawmakers would make legislations that would be in tandem with the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He said: “Today, we announced on the floor of the House that we have set up an ad-hoc committee to begin to think a little bit with the 9th Legislative Agenda, which we all passed with fanfare at that time even without knowing that this is going to be visited on us.

“So, it is incumbent and proper on us to rework that legislative agenda in line with our current realities and that’s what we going to do.”

The Speaker said the National Assembly is already looking beyond the COVID-19 situation and working out measures to tackle the challenges that would come up from the pandemic.

