NASS will make sure 2021 budget meets needs of Nigerians —Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday assured that the National Assembly would collaborate with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA’s) to deliver a budget that would meet the needs and match the ambitions of Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila also said that the federal lawmakers would hold themselves to the highest standards of integrity to ensure their deliberations and contributions to this process were motivated by considerations of the best interests of Nigerians.

He spoke after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2021 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

“I believe I speak on behalf of the entire National Assembly in assuring you that the proposal will receive thorough and speedy consideration.

“We will collaborate with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Executive to deliver a budget that meets the needs and matches the ambitions of the Nigerian people.

“And we will hold ourselves in the legislature to the highest standards of integrity so that our deliberations and contributions to this process are motivated only by considerations of the best interests of the Nigerian people,” Gbajabiamila said.

