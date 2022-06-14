NASS workers shelve strike, as lawmakers resume plenary

Workers of the National Assembly, led by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) called off their strike on Tuesday.

The workers began their walkout last Monday, effectively shutting down the National Assembly for a week.

Sunday Sabiyi, the Chairman of PASAN’s National Assembly chapter, addressed the members at the gate on Tuesday and said that the strike would be suspended until further notice.

He said, “Our National President has spoken and we have heard, they said by July, we would get approval and complete the implementation and the allowances would be paid by the end of June.

“The Senate President said after the allowances have been paid by June ending, he would call for a town hall meeting. If he doesn’t call for the town hall meeting, we will call for another strike action.

“For this reason, we have suspended the strike action for now. So, everybody should go and rest, have your bathe and resume the day’s activities.”

Last week, PASAN embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of a backlog of salaries and allowances by the management.

In a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Hammed Awobifa, PASAN noted that the industrial action followed three notices to the management.

The association listed the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties on the 24 months’ arrears of minimum wage, and the non-implementation of Conditions of Service in the MoU signed in April 2021.

