NASS workers to commence strike

The Parliament Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) — the body governing the National Assembly staff — has issued a memo over its scheduled industrial action regarding the non-implementation of agreements with the leadership.

This was disclosed on Thursday via a joint statement signed by the chairman of PASAN in the National Assembly, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi and the vice-chairman (National Assembly Service Commission) Comrade M.A.Liman in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the letter was copied to the Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabimila, chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), the director of DSS and DPO of National Assembly.

It read, “Following management breach of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) entered with PASAN on the 13th of April 2021 on the full implementation of the new national minimum wage Act 2019 and the Revised condition of service, congress hereby observes the following:

“Breach of MoU by the decision of the management not to honour it agreement as at 31st December 2021, being the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In view of the resolutions, congress resolves to embark on industrial action, commencing with mass picketing from Monday, 10th January 2022 in protest of the breach of the MOU.

“In view of the contraventions above, the NASC/NASS joint emergency congress resolves as follows:

“That management should pay with immediate effect 5 months outstanding balance of minimum wage, the year 2021 rent subsidy, 15 months arrears of CONPECULIAR allowances, 6 months arrears of hazard allowance to National Assembly staff.

“In addition to the MOU, congress also demands the implementation of 50 per cent balance of CONLESS, immediate release of year 2022 training template for staff and evidence of provision of gratuity for retiring staff.

“Whereas management had earlier identified the supplementary budget 2021 as one amongst various sources of funding the MOU, congress is amazed that suddenly the supplementary budget and virement of the 2021 fiscal appropriation have become the source of funding items not captured in the MOU including end of year bonus and promotion arrears”.

The NASS leadership is yet to respond to the memo despite an earlier strike action by PASAN for over two months in 2021 over the financial independence of the various state judiciaries and Houses of Assembly.

