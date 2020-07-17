NASSC appoints acting Clerk of National Assembly, others

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Friday replaced the recalcitrant Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

The commission, according to a statement signed by its Chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, had appointed one Ojo Olatunde as acting Clerk of the National Assembly.

The statement added that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the commission where the appointments of some senior management staff of the National Assembly were approved.

NASSC appointed Bala Yabani Mohammed as Acting Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly and Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan as Acting Senate Clerk.

However, Patrick Giwa, will remain as the Clerk of the House of Representatives till his retirement in November.

The commission also named Yusuf Asir Dambata as the new secretary to the commission to replace Olusanya Ajakaiye.

The appointments take immediate effect.

NASSC had on Thursday queried Sani-Omolori for alleged gross insubordination after he protested his retirement from the National Assembly.

The commission had earlier approved the retirement of the Clerk and 149 other management staff of the parliament after they attained the 60 years retirement age and 35 years in service respectively.

