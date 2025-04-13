NASU accuses Nigerian govt of secret ASUU deal on N50bn earned allowance, threatens strike action

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has raised serious concerns over an alleged clandestine agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) regarding the allocation of a N50 billion earned allowance, warning that any preferential treatment towards ASUU could trigger widespread industrial action.

During the Universities and Inter-University Centres Trade Group Council Meeting in Abuja on Sunday, NASU’s General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, expressed deep apprehension about the government’s handling of the earned allowance, emphasizing that unequal distribution of funds would destabilize the university system.

Adeyemi recalled past grievances, stating, “When they want to share the money, they give 20 percent to the three non-teaching staff unions and 70 percent to the academics. We protested this,” referring to the discontent that led to the prolonged 2022 strike. He highlighted the August 2022 agreement where the government promised to release N50 billion for earned allowances, a promise yet to be fulfilled.

NASU’s suspicion was further fueled by the exclusion of non-academic unions from a recent stakeholders’ meeting on the earned allowance, where only ASUU was invited.

“We strongly suspect the government intends to pay the N50 billion to just one union,” Adeyemi said, warning that such a move would inevitably lead to industrial unrest. He urged the government to ensure fair and inclusive allocation, emphasizing that selective payments would breach agreements and exacerbate divisions within the university system.

The union also voiced frustration over the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), which has failed to fully integrate assets and liabilities, a critical issue for non-teaching staff.

Adeyemi also condemned the illegal stoppage of check-off dues in institutions like Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, asserting that no institution head has the right to interfere with union dues protected by Nigerian labor laws.

NASU’s President, Dr. Hassan Makolo, criticized the government’s failure to pay arrears and the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, stating, “Enough is enough,” and demanding urgent action.

Lagos State NASU Chairman, Timothy Olawore, lamented the persistent challenges in Nigeria’s education sector, including inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and brain drain, while reaffirming NASU’s commitment to improving the sector.

Buhari Suleiman, Trade Group Council Chairman and Deputy President of NASU, criticized the 9.2 percent education budget for 2025, calling it insufficient and a “clear disregard for global standards.” He also condemned Nigeria’s poor ranking on the Global Terrorism Index, the power crisis, and the rising unemployment and corruption. “No nation develops when its future—the youth—is abandoned,” Suleiman stated, calling for urgent leadership reforms.

NASU has made it clear that it will resort to industrial action unless the earned allowance is distributed equitably, and the issues surrounding IPPIS and other pending agreements are resolved. The union is urging the government to act swiftly to avert another crisis in the education sector.

