Natasha Osawuru introduced as 2Baba’s wife to Idoma elders ahead of traditional wedding

Edo State politician Natasha Osawuru was introduced as the wife of Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, to Idoma elders ahead of their traditional wedding.

Natasha was introduced as the wife of 2Baba after the ‘African Queen’ crooner arrived in Makurdi to take up his appointment as the technical adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

In a video on social media, a man who congratulated 2Baba on his new appointment introduced Natasha as the wife of the renowned musician as she joined him on stage for photographs.

This comes after it seems that 2Baba is prepared to marry Natasha, with recent reports suggesting that their traditional wedding is set for Friday, April 25, 2025, in Benin City, Edo State.

Per a report by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, everything is in place for the wedding, with significant efforts made to strengthen the bond between the couple.

“All is set and the right moves have been made to consolidate the relationship between the lovebirds,” Stella stated.

