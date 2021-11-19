National Assembly forwards Electoral Act Amendment Bill to Buhari

The National Assembly on Friday forwarded the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters to the President, Senator Babajide Omoworare, disclosed this in a one-paragraph statement in Abuja.

The statement read: “Please be informed that in pursuance of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004, the National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 to Mr. President today Friday, November 19, 2021.”

The National Assembly passed the Electoral Act Amendment bill on November 11.

In the amendment, the lawmakers approved the electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria.

They also adopted direct primaries for political parties in the country.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, met with the President on the matter on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila meets Buhari on Electoral Act, insists on direct primaries

The speaker, who addressed State House correspondents after the meeting, said: “We had a very robust discussion about the tripartite committee, Electoral Act amendment, which is what I am sure you are asking about. If I tell you we didn’t discuss that, I will be lying to you.

“You are aware that the National Assembly has passed the issue of direct primaries and electronic transmission of election results? That is the position of the National Assembly. It has passed both houses.

“Hopefully, we will get the Electoral Act Amendment Bill transmitted now that the President is back very soon. We are hopeful it will become law and Nigerians will be better for it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now