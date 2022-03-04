National Assembly rejection of gender bills a big embarrassment to Nigerian women – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday slammed the National Assembly for rejecting gender bills in the ongoing constitution amendment process.

The National Assembly had on Tuesday rejected five gender-related bills.

The development sparked angry response by women who occupied the National Assembly to protest the decision.

Wike, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this during the inauguration of the Ahoada-Odiemerenyi-Ihugbogo-Odieke Road project in Ahoada-East Local Government Area of the state.

He described the rejection of the gender bills as big embarrassment to Nigerian women.

The statement read: “Look at what happened in the National Assembly. I watched it and I laughed when I saw our wives, and women were disgraced.

READ ALSO: 2023: Nigeria will witness infrastructural revolution under PDP – Wike

“It has never happened anywhere. I saw wives of the President and Vice President go to the plenary sessions of the National Assembly to lobby them, to please help them.

“They (National Assembly) promised them. The party (APC) promised them. The same party that promised them failed them.

“APC controls the National Assembly. If Mr President was in support of this, there is no way they will disgrace women in the National Assembly. Such a shameful thing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now