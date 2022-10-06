Politics
National Assembly to pass bill on election offences commission before 2023 elections
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabir Gaya, said on Thursday the National would pass the bill on the establishment of Electoral Offences Commission before the 2023 general elections.
Gaya, who disclosed in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the Senate had forwarded its own version of the bill to the House of Representatives, and was waiting for the House’s agreement on it.
The bill seeks to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission, and the Electoral Offences Tribunal to provide a legal framework for the investigation, and prosecution of all electoral offences in the country.
READ ALSO: INEC outlines plan to tackle scourge of ballot box snatching, other electoral offences
This move was aimed at improving the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.
The House of Representatives passed the bill for its second reading on July 1.
Gaya said: “It’s on the drawing table. Already the Senate has done its own, and it’s now left to the House to concur and agree with that. It will be ready before the 2023 elections, and we are working on that. We want to use it for the 2023 elections.”
