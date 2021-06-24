National Assembly to pass Electoral Act amendment bill July – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday, the National Assembly would pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill next month.

Members of the National Assembly will proceed on their annual vacation on July 15.

Lawan, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would be laid before the two chambers of the National Assembly next Tuesday.

He assured Nigerians that the Senate would always follow due diligence in approving loan requests of the executive arm of government.

The Senate President said the National Assembly would not frivolously approve loan requests by the executive, adding that the lawmakers always ask for details before approving any loan.

Lawan said: “What I want to assure Nigerians is that we are not going to be frivolously supporting or approving loans for the executive arm of government. Whenever we have to approve any loan, we have to insist on the details of what projects will be funded by those loans.

“We will have to look at the conditions that are attached to the loans. They must be favourable conditions before we approve and we will be up to date with our oversight to ensure that what we have approved is directly deployed and on those projects that we have also approved for implementation. So, we will not be frivolous and will not take it lightly to just approve any loan.”

By: Victor Uzoho

