National Assembly to support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday the National Assembly would work with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delineate electoral constituencies ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Lawan, who stated this when he hosted an INEC delegation led by its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, his office in Abuja, said the last constituency delineation exercise in the country was carried out 25 years ago.

He urged the Federal Government to get accurate information on the country’s population, saying such information was significant and critical for the creation of more constituencies in disadvantaged areas.

The Senate President said: “The issue of delineation or creation of more electoral constituencies is like the previous one on the polling units.

“But unlike the polling units, this is going to be more difficult because you need more information, especially on the population.

“And because we did not have a census after the 2006 exercise, now we have to find a way of getting information about our population size because that is very important and significant in taking any decision in that respect.

“But I want to assure Nigerians that we will go all the way with INEC to finding solutions to the delineation of electoral constituencies before the chairman leaves the office.”

By: John Chukwu

