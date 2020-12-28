National Assembly transmits 2021 budget to Buhari

The National Assembly on Monday transmitted the 2021 budget of N13.5trillion to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Assembly passed the 2021 budget on December 21.

The Federal Government set aside N1.06 trillion for capital supplementation, N4.1 trillion for capital expenditure, N5.6 trillion for recurrent spending and N496billion for statutory transfers in the budget.

The parliament increased the budget by N505billion from the N13, 082, 420, 568,233 presented by President Buhari to the lawmakers on October 8.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

He said: “The Appropriation Bill (budget) has been transmitted by the National Assembly to Mr. President in conformity with the provision of Section 59 of the constitution. The bill is presently being looked at by Mr. President and consequent action will be taken in due course.”

