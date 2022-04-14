National Assembly under Lawan a rubber stamp, controlled by Presidency —Sen Ningi

The current National Assembly dominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members has been criticized for being too soft on national issues and not putting up challenges to the presidency on wrong doings at the detriment of good democratic governance

The criticism was made by a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State and former Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi while speaking at a Bauchi Central senatorial zone PDP stakeholders meeting held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi.

He also lamented that the 9th National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawan is controlled by the presidency.

The former Deputy Senate Leader also pointed out that, the APC led Federal Government had destabilized the National Assembly by making it so loyal to the President, noting that, the National Assembly must be independent for the best interest of Nigerians.

According to him, “This is the first time in the history of the National Assembly where lawmakers are not challenging the presidency despite the numerous challenges facing the country. I can’t be a Senator and be silent on national issues especially at this time when our country is in critical condition of hardship caused by the APC Government.”

He cited the example of what happened before the 2003 general elections when the then PDP dominated National Assembly commenced impeachment process against then President, Olusegun Obasanjo who was in the same PDP with them.

Read also: NASS not rubber stamp, we only do things differently -Sen Kalu

According to him, “President Olusegun Obasanjo was adjudged to have breached the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we did not hesitate to commence impeachment proceedings against him despite the fact that we belonged to the same political party”.

He opined that a robust, strong and active National Assembly is needed to always positively challenge the presidency for good governance in line with the Constitutional provision of check and balance among the three organs of democracy.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now